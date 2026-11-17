The Cleveland Guardians are going to need to figure out the first base position for the 2027 MLB season.

Enter Ralphy Velazquez.

Velazquez’s name is one that has circulated in prospect circles for a while, but he soon may become relevant to the entire Cleveland fanbase.

And if Velazquez hits the way he did coming up the ladder, he’ll be well-known throughout the sport soon enough.

Ralpy Velazquez Message

Velazquez was the subject of a new feature story by MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins. The headline begins “Opportunity awaits Velazquez” in regards to the 2027 season.

It sure does. The Guardians have both Nathaniel Lowe and Rhys Hoskins leaving in free agency. Kyle Manzardo isn’t a sure thing at this point, either.

Stebbins quotes president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti spelling out the opportunity in front of Velazquez.

“He put together a great year,” Antonetti said. “The message for him is, ‘Have a great offseason, and come into Spring Training ready to compete for a spot.’”

For the Guardians lineup to reach its ceiling, they need Velazquez to win that job and prove that the hype is for real.

Ralphy Velazquez Talent

Velazquez is an incredibly gifted hitter who also possesses power to all fields.

On paper, he could be the best first baseman Cleveland has had in years.

Stebbins shared these facts about Velazquez:

Velazquez made a strong impression during Spring Training, and he was on the radar for a big league callup by season’s end. The first baseman (who’s ranked as the Guardians’ No. 1 prospect and No. 29 overall by MLB Pipeline) tore through Double-A Akron and was stellar offensively following a promotion to Triple-A Columbus on May 18. Velazquez logged a .290/.379/.548 slash line with 25 doubles, 29 home runs, 93 RBIs and 61 walks with 107 strikeouts over 121 games with the RubberDucks and Clippers. He hit 22 home runs and had a .904 OPS in 85 games with Columbus (including 15 homers over 23 games in August) before lower body soreness limited him to 10 games in September for precautionary reasons.

The Guardians classically don’t rush young players, but they also aren’t afraid to give a job to a guy who earns it.

At the start of Steven Kwan’s MLB career, no one expected him to make the Opening Day roster — but he impressed so much in the spring that he made the team and has basically never left.

Velazquez has a chance to do the same thing, and the Guardians’ chances of returning to another deep postseason run in 2027 could depend on his emergence.