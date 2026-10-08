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Guardians-White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After Yankees-Rays

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American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Three
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 07: Jose Ramirez #11, Steven Kwan #38 and Chase DeLauter #24 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after scoring off of an RBI triple hit by Jo Adell #7 against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox was originally scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

However, Game 4, which will be played at Rate Field in Chicago, will now start at a different time due to the result of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays Series

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 05: Kyle Teel #8 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with Andrew Benintendi #23 after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Rays was originally scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

However, the Rays completed a 3-0 sweep over the Yankees with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, so that series is now over.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Members of the Tampa Bay Rays pose for a photo following their victory against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Guardians-White Sox Game 4 is now the only game scheduled for Thursday.

Because of that, the game has been moved to a primetime slot, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

Looking at the White-Sox-Guardians ALDS

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 05: Chase Meidroth #10 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting an RBI Single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The White Sox won the first two games of the series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Facing eliminating, the Guardians won the third game of the series 9-3 at Rate Field on Wednesday.

American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Three
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 07: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting an RBI triple against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

If the White Sox win on Thursday, they will advance to the American League Championship Series against the Rays.

If the Guardians win on Thursday, there will be a Game 5 at Progressive Field on Saturday.

White Sox Game 4 Starting Pitcher

American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Three
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 07: Hagen Smith #32 of the Chicago White Sox listens to a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Left-hander Hagen Smith will open for the White Sox on Thursday.

The southpaw has allowed just one run on three hits and five walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings across three outings this postseason.

Guardians Game 4 Starting Pitcher

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 03: Parker Messick #77 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after pitching against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Left-hander Parker Messick will start for Cleveland on Thursday.

Messick started Game 1 of the ALDS, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.

Messick had a 2.56 ERA with 193 strikeouts over 186 1/3 innings during the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Guardians-White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After Yankees-Rays

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