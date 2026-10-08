Guardians-White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After Yankees-Rays

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 07: Jose Ramirez #11, Steven Kwan #38 and Chase DeLauter #24 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after scoring off of an RBI triple hit by Jo Adell #7 against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
However, Game 4, which will be played at Rate Field in Chicago, will now start at a different time due to the result of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays Series
Game 4 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Rays was originally scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday.
However, the Rays completed a 3-0 sweep over the Yankees with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, so that series is now over.
Guardians-White Sox Game 4 is now the only game scheduled for Thursday.
Because of that, the game has been moved to a primetime slot, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDT.
Looking at the White-Sox-Guardians ALDS
The White Sox won the first two games of the series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
Facing eliminating, the Guardians won the third game of the series 9-3 at Rate Field on Wednesday.
If the White Sox win on Thursday, they will advance to the American League Championship Series against the Rays.
If the Guardians win on Thursday, there will be a Game 5 at Progressive Field on Saturday.
White Sox Game 4 Starting Pitcher
Left-hander Hagen Smith will open for the White Sox on Thursday.
The southpaw has allowed just one run on three hits and five walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings across three outings this postseason.
Guardians Game 4 Starting Pitcher
Left-hander Parker Messick will start for Cleveland on Thursday.
Messick started Game 1 of the ALDS, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.
Messick had a 2.56 ERA with 193 strikeouts over 186 1/3 innings during the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The start time of ALDS Game 4 between the Guardians and White Sox has been changed due to the result of the Yankees-Rays ALDS.
Guardians-White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After Yankees-Rays