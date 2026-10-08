Guardians-White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After Yankees-Rays

Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox was originally scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

However, Game 4, which will be played at Rate Field in Chicago, will now start at a different time due to the result of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays Series

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Rays was originally scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

However, the Rays completed a 3-0 sweep over the Yankees with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, so that series is now over.

Guardians-White Sox Game 4 is now the only game scheduled for Thursday.

Because of that, the game has been moved to a primetime slot, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

Looking at the White-Sox-Guardians ALDS

The White Sox won the first two games of the series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Facing eliminating, the Guardians won the third game of the series 9-3 at Rate Field on Wednesday.

If the White Sox win on Thursday, they will advance to the American League Championship Series against the Rays.

If the Guardians win on Thursday, there will be a Game 5 at Progressive Field on Saturday.

White Sox Game 4 Starting Pitcher

Left-hander Hagen Smith will open for the White Sox on Thursday.

The southpaw has allowed just one run on three hits and five walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings across three outings this postseason.

Guardians Game 4 Starting Pitcher

Left-hander Parker Messick will start for Cleveland on Thursday.

Messick started Game 1 of the ALDS, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.

Messick had a 2.56 ERA with 193 strikeouts over 186 1/3 innings during the regular season.