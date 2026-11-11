Detroit Tigers Sign 10-Year MLB Pitcher For Roughly $11 Million During Offseason

The Detroit Tigers are signing 10-year MLB veteran reliever Emilio Pagán to a one-year contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal is worth about $11 million.

Heyman wrote on X: “Tigers signing top reliever Emilio Pagán. About $11M, 1 year , via sources”

Detroit Tigers Sign Top Reliever Emilio Pagán

Pagán declined a $10 million player option with the Cincinnati Reds after the 2026 season, allowing him to sign with Detroit.

Via Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero on X:

Sources: Emilio Pagán declined the Cincinnati Reds’ $10 million option for the 2027 season and will become a free agent, with a strong chance of landing a multi-year contract.

Pagán had a notable second half of the season, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 29 SO in 26.1 IP and 18 SV.

Pagán is likely the Tigers’ new closer. Future Hall of Famer Kenley Jensen served as Detroit’s closer in 2026. At the end of the season, the Tigers declined a $12 million club option on Jansen for the 2027 season.

Despite a rough start, Pagán had a strong season, recording a 3.38 ERA with 45 strikeouts, 11 walks and 25 saves over 42 2/3 innings.