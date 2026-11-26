Jake Miller rejoined the Detroit Tigers on a minor league deal Wednesday, just five days after they non-tendered the injury-slowed left-hander.

The new contract comes with a spring training invitation, according to NBC Sports, giving the 25-year-old a chance to impress the big league staff after injuries limited his past two seasons.

Miller lost his 40-man roster spot Nov. 17, when the Tigers designated him, Matt Vierling, Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney for assignment. The cuts cleared room for Emilio Pagán and prospects Josue Briceño, Max Anderson and Peyton Graham, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Detroit declined to tender Miller a contract that Friday, making him a free agent.

Why the Detroit Tigers Brought Back Jake Miller

The need for 40-man space drove the exit. On deciding which prospects to protect, president of baseball operations Scott Harris laid out a key test. “Can they contribute to this team? That’s a big variable that we weigh,” Harris said, as quoted by MLB.com.

So why bring him back? The minor league deal lets Detroit retain Miller while preserving 40-man space. He is probably bound for Toledo in 2027, according to The Detroit News. If Miller gets healthy and regains a 40-man spot, he would still offer Detroit some minor league option flexibility, MLB Trade Rumors noted.

Born in Suffern, N.Y., and raised in Chester, Miller attended Don Bosco Prep before moving on to Valparaiso. An injury wiped out his 2020 season, and he threw only 10 2/3 innings in 2021. Coach Brian Schmack, a former Tigers pitcher, then trusted Miller to start on weekends. Miller responded in 2022 by going 6-2 with a 5.58 ERA, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 61 1/3 innings.

Detroit took him in the eighth round, 237th overall, in 2022. Miller signed for a bonus of $150,000, below the $184,000 value assigned to that pick.

His breakout arrived in 2024, when Miller went 9-3 with a 1.85 ERA at three stops, striking out 104 and walking 17 in 87 1/3 innings. He posted a 9.18 ERA in the Arizona Fall League but struck out 24 in 16 2/3 innings.

Then came the injuries. Back trouble held Miller to 20 innings in 2025, and tests led to surgery on both hips. “I did have the back injury, which was caused from the hips, but I just felt everything in my back the entire time,” Miller said, as quoted by MLB.com reporter Jason Beck.

Miller returned in June 2026 and posted a 0.77 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 24 strikeouts and eight walks over 23 1/3 innings at four levels before returning to the injured list that July. Over his minor league career, he is 10-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings.

Miller’s Detroit Tigers Prospect Ranking and Scouting Report

Miller reached No. 16 among Tigers prospects on MLB Pipeline’s list in March 2026. Pipeline’s preseason list also tied him for the system’s best control, with a 55 grade on the 20-to-80 scouting scale.

In January 2026, Beck credited Miller’s deception on the mound, where his four-seamer and sinker operate in the low 90s. Beck also viewed the slider as a put-away pitch and liked the changeup, along with the lefty’s poise and willingness to attack. Two months before that, Beck had projected a hybrid starting and relief role, with a 92-93 mph heater and the ability to handle hitters from either side.

FanGraphs analysts Eric Longenhagen and Brendan Gawlowski ranked Miller 28th in the system in February, pointing to a quick, hidden arm action that seemed to disrupt hitters’ timing against his heater. Bless You Boys ranked him far higher, placing him seventh and praising his changeup as his best pitch.

Miller still hasn’t pitched in the majors. “The main goal for me obviously is to make it to the big leagues,” he told Beck before the 2026 season. “And what comes with that is being healthy, being available.”