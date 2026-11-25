Kevin Gausman is headed to the Detroit Tigers in a major free-agent deal, with Detroit agreeing to pay the veteran former Toronto Blue Jays ace $25 million for a single season.

Detroit traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the trade deadline, so can a 35-year-old coming off his worst ERA since 2019 help steady the rotation?

The agreement is pending a physical, according to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, who broke the news Wednesday. Gausman “is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021,” Passan wrote. Only one pitcher, in other words, has logged more innings over that stretch.

USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale also confirmed the deal, as did Jon Heyman of the New York Post. So did Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.

As recently as October, it wasn’t certain that Gausman would pitch at all in 2027.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” he said after the Chicago Cubs’ season ended, as quoted by Blue Jays Nation. “I need to sit down, talk with my wife and figure that out.”

Now he has an answer.

Kevin Gausman Joins Detroit Tigers After Uneven 2026 Season

Gausman went 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA in 2026, striking out 184 over 177 2/3 innings in 32 starts. His 3.74 FIP, a fielding-independent measure, was considerably lower. The season closed out a five-year, $110 million contract.

He opened the season with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts before an Aug. 2 trade to Chicago for prospects Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene. With the Cubs, he went 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine starts.

He also hurt his left, nonthrowing shoulder in September, which remained short of full strength as the playoffs began.

From 2022 through 2025, his ERA never climbed above 3.83. He made two All-Star teams, in 2021 and 2023, and in the latter season topped all American League strikeout totals with 237 and ranked third in Cy Young balloting.

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Gausman fourth overall out of LSU in 2012. He has since pitched for the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Blue Jays and Cubs, compiling a 121-125 record with a 3.87 ERA and 2,138 strikeouts. He has also gone 5-3 against his new team, with a 2.96 ERA in 15 starts.

His 2026 arsenal relied mainly on a four-seam fastball averaging 93.8 mph and a splitter, with an occasional slider. That splitter produced an MLB-high 91 strikeouts for any pitch of its type.

Where Gausman Fits in Detroit Tigers Rotation

The Tigers finished 76-86. Along with the Skubal and Mize trades, they saw Justin Verlander head into retirement. Any chance of a Skubal reunion disappeared when the two-time Cy Young winner agreed to a $450 million contract with the Mets over nine years.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris had cautioned against expecting a free-agent overhaul.

“We’re not building through free agency. I’ve been very consistent on this point since I’ve gotten here,” Harris said Sept. 28, as quoted by Detroit Sports Nation.

Bleacher Report‘s Tim Kelly had ranked Detroit as Gausman’s top landing spot.

“Gausman would be a more affordable option, slotting into a rotation also set to feature Framber Valdez, Keider Montero and Jackson Jobe in 2027,” Kelly wrote in his free agency analysis, contrasting him with Skubal.

Other options include Troy Melton, River Ryan and Reese Olson, plus Drew Anderson. The Tigers also recently added former New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil.

FanGraphs‘ Ben Clemens had projected one year and $17 million, while MLB Trade Rumors predicted $44 million over two years. Detroit’s agreement carries a higher annual salary than either projection, without a second-year commitment.

Gausman turns 36 on Jan. 6. Can he give Detroit the kind of seasons he delivered from 2022 through 2025?