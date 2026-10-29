Astros’ Tatsuya Imai Announces Decision After One Season

The Houston Astros signed pitcher Tatsuya Imai to a three-year, $54 million contract that included opt-out options after each season. Following the end of Houston’s season, there had been rampant speculation that he could choose to opt out after only one year with the club.

That decision has been reached, and Astros fans have their answer. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Imai will not be opting out of his contract – at least, not now, as he’ll have the chance to do so once again after next sason.

Houston Astros Pitcher Tatsuya Imai Will Not Opt Out Of His Contract

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Imai will not be opting out of his contract.

“Tatsuya Imai will not opt out. Has $36M and 2 years younger to go on Astros deal. Also has another opt-out after 2027,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He’ll be paid $18 million a year over the next two years, but once again, has the option to opt out of his contract following next season.

This season with Houston, Imai went 6-4 with a 4.93 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP with 97 strikeouts.

Imai Is Coming Off His First MLB Season With The Astros

Imai made his NPB debut with the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2018 but struggled during his first three seasons, posting a 6.13 ERA in 2020. He broke through in 2021 with a 3.30 ERA and went on to record a sub-3.00 mark in every full season afterward.

In 2025, Imai helped combine on a no-hitter against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, throwing the first eight innings. He later struck out a Lions-record 17 batters against the Yokohama DeNA BayStars and earned a Taiju Life Insurance Monthly MVP award.

The Lions posted Imai for MLB clubs in November 2025, and he signed the aforementioned three-year, $54 million deal with the Astros in January 2026.

After a quick stay on the injured list due to right arm fatigue, he threw six innings in another combined no-hitter against the Texas Rangers. Houston moved him to the bullpen in July, and he closed out the Astros’ AL West-clinching win in September.

While he was included on their playoff roster, he did not play during their short two-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox.