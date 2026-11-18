Royals players have gathered off the field this offseason as they prepare for the 2027 campaign and celebrate personal milestones. One such occasion was the wedding of first baseman Jac Caglianone and professional volleyball player Elli McKissock, attended by several Kansas City members, including shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife, Maggie.

Following another Royals wedding earlier in November, the celebration gave players a chance to connect during the offseason and fans a glimpse of their off-field relationships.

Maggie Witt Shares Instagram Update From Jac Caglianone’s Wedding

Maggie Witt shared photos from a week of wedding celebrations with Bobby Witt Jr. and other Royals members, including a trip to Jac Caglianone and Elli McKissock’s wedding.

“Finishing our week of travel celebrating The Caglianones!!🥂🌴🌅,” Maggie captioned her post.

The message showed the couple celebrating in Florida with friends and teammates. Bobby and Maggie joined other Royals personalities.

Caglianone and McKissock married November 14, 2026, at The Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande, Florida, surrounded by family, friends and Royals associates.

Caglianone was Kansas City’s sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and debuted in June 2025.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024 before celebrating their wedding with friends and family.

The wedding celebrations also brought the Royals players together during the offseason, offering a glimpse of the relationships within the team.

Royals Face Major Offseason Decisions With Trade Rumors Surrounding Key Players

Away from the wedding celebrations, the Kansas City Royals face important roster decisions as they prepare for the 2027 MLB season.

The club is exploring ways to improve its outfield production and strengthen the pitching rotation after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

Tim Kelly suggested in “Bleacher Report” that Kansas City pursue Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

He hit .267/.334/.425 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 2026, including a .303 average and .907 OPS against left-handers.

The Royals could pursue Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, whose trade value may have fallen after a tough 2026 season.

He hit .207/.266/.361 with 20 homers and 21 steals, but his speed and defensive versatility may still appeal to Kansas City.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand named first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino a potential trade candidate, as the Royals could use his value to acquire a starter or right-handed-hitting outfielder.

Moving Pasquantino could let Jac Caglianone return to first base, but this remains an offseason possibility, not confirmed trade talks.

Kansas City must balance immediate needs with developing young players Bobby Witt Jr., Caglianone and Carter Jensen.