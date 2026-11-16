Royals Have Reasons To Trade Vinnie Pasquantino

The Kansas City Royals were one of MLB’s most intriguing teams in 2025, but the same was not true in 2026. They hit some bumps in the road and didn’t ever really threaten for a playoff spot.

As a smaller-market club, they have to be proactive about making improvements and figuring out how to bounce back — and that includes looking at difficult trades, like the idea of trading Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pasquantino is a beloved player in Kansas City, but that doesn’t mean the Royals can be above trading him. They’ve got to do what they can to maximize their talent, and if that means reallocating resources, it’s something to consider.

The offseason is still early, and a lockout looms on Dec. 1, so there might not be any such moves coming soon.

But eventually, there would be legitimate reasons for the Royals to trade Pasquantino.

Royals Reasons to Trade Vinnie Pasquantino

The Royals have a few different reasons to move Pasquantino.

The first is that he has two years remaining on his contract. That’s a time that small-market teams first consider moving a player, given that he’ll still have strong trade value for a good return at that point.

“The Royals are set on improving the pitching staff this offseason, though free-agent pitching can often be quite expensive,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote in a new article on Sunday. “Kansas City could look to trade Pasquantino, who is under control for two more seasons prior to free agency, to address their need for starting pitching or a right-handed-hitting outfielder.”

Pasquantino being sent out of town would also clear a bit of a positional logjam.

“Moving Pasquantino would open a spot for Jac Caglianone to return to his natural position after dealing with injuries while playing the outfield in 2026,” Feinsand writes. “With Salvador Perez also capable of playing first base as Carter Jensen takes on a larger role behind the plate, Kansas City has flexibility at the position.”

The logic posed by Feinsand could certainly add up to an eventual Pasquantino trade.

Contention Window

One other thing to consider is the Royals’ true contention window.

They’ve got to embrace their younger core of Bobby Witt Jr., Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone. Will the Royals be at their peak in the next two years, when Pasquantino is still under contract?

If they can get pitching in return for him, that would help. But they could also get a younger player with more club control remaining. That could also line up better with the Royals’ young core.