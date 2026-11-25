The Kansas City Royals have signed their new third baseman after trading Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseason.

We knew that the Royals needed to sign a new third baseman after trading Garcia away in a salary dump that brought much-needed pitching back to Kansas City.

Now, they have their third baseman — and he’s a former All-Star.

Royals Sign Alec Bohm

Per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Royals gave Alec Bohm a two-year, $20 million free-agent contract to be their new third baseman.

“Free-agent third baseman Alec Bohm in agreement with Royals on a two-year, $20M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. First with agreement: @JonMorosi.”

Alec Bohm MLB Career

Bohm is a 30-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native who was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round with the third-overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

He has spent his entire big-league career with the Phillies, playing seven seasons for the team, primarily as a third baseman but also playing as a first baseman and designated hitter.

In his MLB career, Bohm is a .273/.325/.410 hitter with a .735 career OPS and a 101 OPS+, indicating his bat has been 1% above league average.

His career bWAR is 4.9.

He was an All-Star in 2024 for the Phillies, and he also finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2020.

This past season for the Phillies, Bohm struggled to a .698 OPS and an 87 OPS+, as his bat was 13% below league average. His defense at third base also tailed off, and the Phillies moved him to first base for the second half of the season.

In Kansas City, Bohm will get a fresh start with a new team, and he will get the chance to go back to his old position at third base, where he wants to play.

Defensively, Bohm is a downgrade from Garcia, who was a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman for the Royals. But if his bat bounces back, then he could provide an upgrade from a hitting perspective for Kansas City at a lower cost, plus the Royals got multiple pitchers back for Garcia, which they badly needed.