The Kansas City Royals surprised their fanbase on Wednesday morning by trading away star third baseman Maikel Garcia.

Garcia had developed into a development success story, and he’s on a team-friendly contract, but that didn’t stop KC from moving him to the Seattle Mariners in a big trade.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the news of the trade in a post on X:

“BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. The Royals are receiving three major league pitchers in return, headlined by right-hander Bryce Miller. It’s a six-man deal.”

It’s something that had been rumored but not necessarily seemed all that close to happening, but Garcia is officially no longer a member of the Royals, and they’ve got a bunch of assets in return.

Why Royals Traded Maikel Garcia

The Royals didn’t seem to have any problems specifically with Garcia. He just turned out to be their best possible way to acquire more pitching.

Kansas City has an intriguing batting lineup with Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen leading the way of their young core.

But to make that lineup work, they need pitching, and they haven’t had enough of it.

The hope will be that now that the Royals have added a bunch of arms in the Garcia deal, they can once again push to compete in the AL Central Division.

Garcia is a tough player to lose. He developed into a Gold Glove defender at third base, and he is one of the sport’s most consistent contact hitters at a time when that isn’t in vogue. Garcia has some pop, too.

But the Royals felt they needed more pitching, and they got it in this deal.

What Royals Got in Return for Maikel Garcia

The Mariners are getting three MLB arms in return for Garcia.

Bryce Miller is the one mentioned by Passan, and Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish adds that Logan Evans and Jose A. Ferrer are the other two.

Miller had a 4.17 ERA in 2026 with 119 strikeouts in 119 innings but is a former top prospect.

Evans missed the entire 2026 season after Tommy John surgery but had a 4.32 ERA in 2025 and is an intriguing 6-foot-4 righty.

Ferrer is a lefty reliever with nasty stuff who had a 4.18 ERA in 2026 with 54 strikeouts in 64.2 innings.