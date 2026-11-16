The Kansas City Royals missed the playoffs again this past season, leading to more questions to pop up around the organization.

Kansas City has to find a way to get back to the postseason next year; otherwise, other problems could occur for this team. Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. may eventually get tired of losing, and he could always ask out.

One way for the Royals to avoid this is to build a contender around Witt, giving him the desire to stay with the franchise. But this starts with the front office making solid moves around the roster.

The Royals clock is ticking, and this team needs more offense for the upcoming season to put around Witt in the lineup. But how the organization goes about addressing this remains a big question entering the upcoming offseason.

Royals Linked to Two-Time All-Star

One name that could make sense for the Royals to consider is veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hernandez has been considered to be on the trade block this offseason, and the Royals could be a solid fit for his services.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted that the Dodgers would trade Hernández to the Royals, with the team looking to possibly move him. Kansas City could benefit from this, with the veteran entering the final year of his guaranteed contract.

“In a perfect world, Hernández—who posted minus-six defensive runs saved and minus-six outs above average in left field this past season—would go somewhere that he could primarily be a DH. Guess what? It’s not a perfect world. However, the Royals have struggled for years to get competent offensive production from their outfielders. Hernández, 34, still posted a .907 OPS against lefties this past season. Having him play left field against all lefties and protecting him against tougher righties would improve Kansas City’s offense, which finished dead-last in runs scored by outfielders (189) in 2026.

All of this is contingent on the Dodgers eating close to half of Hernández’s 2026 salary, while also sending money to cover a portion of his 2028 option or buyout. But if the Royals could trade a lower level minor league arm and get Hernández at, let’s say, $9 million next year, it would make sense for J.J. Picollo and company,” Kelly wrote.

After a slow start to the season, Hernandez picked things up for the Dodgers, giving them a boost on the offensive end. Overall, Hernandez hit .267 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .759.

Should Royals Consider This Move?

If Hernandez is available this offseason, the Royals should be all over trade talks to land the former All-Star. While Hernandez isn’t the perfect player, he could be just what the Royals need for next season.

Hernandez can be a sparkplug to any offense, and Kansas City desperately needs some help in that department. Kansas City could use a veteran like Hernandez who plays the game with strong energy that can be replicated, and the rest of the team could benefit from this.