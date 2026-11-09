Bobby Witt Jr. & Wife Maggie Share Personal Moment After Historic Award

The Kansas City Royals have several reasons to look ahead to the offseason after a challenging 2026 campaign. As the team assesses its roster for next season, its players have also been sharing moments away from the baseball diamond.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. remains one of the franchise’s most recognizable players. The 26-year-old has continued to draw attention for his performances, while his personal life has also caught fans’ interest.

The baseball community recently came together for a special occasion involving one of Witt’s teammates. Tyler Tolbert and Angela Moore married Nov. 7, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama, surrounded by teammates, friends and loved ones.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Wife Maggie Celebrate Tyler Tolbert’s Wedding

Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife, Maggie, shared special moments from the wedding celebration of Royals teammate Tyler Tolbert and Angela Moore. Maggie documented their time together on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse into the occasion.

She shared a photograph with her husband and captioned the post, “🥂 to the Tolberts!!!” The message celebrated the newlyweds and highlighted the couple’s presence at an important occasion for their teammate.

Witt and Maggie captured the formal wedding dinner, quiet moments together, and lively dancing.

Guests celebrated with the newlyweds, ending the evening with Tyler Tolbert and Angela Moore’s memorable helicopter send-off.

The occasion also brought together several people connected to the baseball community. Tinsley Performance congratulated the newlyweds in an Instagram post.

“What an honor to be present for another TP athlete’s wedding! Congratulations to @angelamoore97 and @tyler_tolbert12!!” the organization wrote.

The post noted a special connection to former athlete K. Graveman, who officiated the ceremony, and said other athletes and coaches attended.

The organization concluded by wishing the couple blessings for their marriage and new journey together.

Witt and Maggie celebrated with Royals teammate Tolbert away from the MLB season, sharing a personal glimpse of the wedding and joining the baseball community in congratulating Tolbert and Moore.

Bobby Witt Jr. Makes History With Heart and Hustle Award

Away from the wedding, Bobby Witt Jr. made MLB history, winning the 2026 Heart and Hustle Award for a third straight season.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association presents the award to an active player who demonstrates passion for baseball and represents the values and traditions of the game.

Despite Kansas City’s difficult 2026 campaign, Witt hit .281 with 18 home runs, 54 RBIs and 45 steals in 143 games.

He also recorded a 7.0 fWAR, ranking second in the majors. His performances earned him a place among the finalists for the American League MVP Award.

The recognition adds to Witt’s growing list of individual achievements. However, his future with Kansas City also attracted attention during the season.

According to Alex Speier of “The Boston Globe,” the Red Sox checked Witt’s availability with the Royals before the 2026 trade deadline, despite his long-term commitment to Kansas City.

Witt’s 11-year, $288.77 million contract runs through 2030. He remains central to the Royals’ plans, and the reported contract doesn’t suggest they were willing to trade their franchise cornerstone.

Despite individual accolades, Witt remains focused on Kansas City’s future. His latest award and strong play underscore his value as the Royals prepare for 2027.