Royals Make a Big Decision on Former Dodgers All-Star

On Thursday, the Royals opted to exercise their club option on right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin.

Kansas City decided to keep the experienced hurler, now entering his eighth season in the big leagues. For a team fresh off of a 69-win campaign, the former Dodgers standout should play a major role in this Royals rotation.

Gonsolin Hasn’t Had Success Since Leaving Dodgers

When healthy, Gonsolin is a proven difference maker on the mound. During six years with the Dodgers, he recorded a 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 ratio. In 2019, the righty posted a stellar 2.14 ERA over 130.1 innings on the mound. As a result, he was named All-Star Game starter for the National League that season.

Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, he’s had difficulty staying off the injured list throughout his career. Gonsolin’s most recent setback was right elbow surgery, which he suffered back in August 2025. Los Angeles opted not to re-sign the starting pitcher as he worked his way back to full strength.

Gonsolin signed a one-year deal with the Royals in August of 2026. Kansas City’s reclamation project only went to the mound once last season following four rehab appearances. He tossed 2.2 innings against the White Sox on September 22nd, giving up five earned runs. An allergic reaction placed Gonsolin back on the IL at the end of September.

Gonsolin’s Future with the Royals

Despite the limited sample size, Kansas City decided to bring Tony Gonsolin back on a one-year club option. At a cost of just $2.5 million, it’s a short term move with plenty of upside for this cost-conscious front office.

On paper, the Royals have some talent on the mound going into next season. Staff ace Cole Ragans, recovering from a season-ending elbow injury, isn’t expected to return before Opening Day. Former All-Star Seth Lugo will be looking to bounce back following a disastrous 2026 campaign, while young lefty Noah Cameron has plenty of potential. There’s a lot to like with this group, but also a decent amount of uncertainty.

Still, it’d be foolish for KC to expect a large workload from Gonsolin. Nagging injuries have been an unfortunate reality for the veteran. He’s tossed more than 100 innings in just two of his seven career seasons in the majors.

Whatever the Royals do get out of Gonsolin should only help. As previously mentioned, it’s not as if he’ll cost much either. If the former All-Star manages to stay upright throughout 2027, this contract could look like a steal.