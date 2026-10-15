Royals Predicted to Land Five-Time All-Star to Pair With Bobby Witt Jr.

Entering the season, the Kansas City Royals were hoping to get back to the playoffs, with the team believing that they had put together a strong winter.

Kansas City wanted to start building back toward the future, but the team quickly saw that it would be a long season. The Royals struggled out of the gates, and they ended the year very far outside the postseason bracket.

So, coming into the offseason, this now adds more pressure on the front office to deliver results on the roster. Kansas City has a true superstar in infielder Bobby Witt Jr., but if the franchise can’t turn things around, his future will be in question.

This Royals team wants no part of that conversation down the line, so this offseason will need to show Witt that the team can build a strong roster. If they can’t, it may only be a matter of time before he asks out of the franchise for greener pastures in the league.

Royals Linked to 5-Time All-Star

As the Royals look for ways to address the roster problems, the team has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for five-time All-Star slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. With the Braves falling short in the playoffs again, Acuna could be moved, and Kansas City could be a strong place for the star.

MLB analyst Christopher Kline of FanSided mentioned the Royals as a possible spot for Acuna if he is moved this winter. Adding a player like Acuna could be the splash move that this Kansas City team has been waiting for next to Witt.

“Pressure is mounting in Kansas City. The Royals can’t waste too many MVP-caliber campaigns from Bobby Witt Jr. before his own future becomes a topic of conversation. The Royals can put together a competent rotation, but their lineup is woefully lopsided. Witt and Jac Caglianone are bright stars, but who can Kansas City earnestly trust behind them? Salvador Perez’s best days are behind him, unfortunately. Even if it’s a two-year rental, the Royals must weigh the benefits of a talent infusion of Acuña’s magnitude,” Kline wrote.

Acuna dealt with some injuries this past season, but he was still able to help the Braves get into the playoffs. For the year, Acuna hit .255 with 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .796.

Even with the injuries, Acuna was still the slugger that the Braves needed, at least during the regular season. In the playoffs, Acuna struggled over four games, hitting just .125 with no RBIs.

Should Royals Go After This Move?

If the Royals were to pair Acuna with Witt, it could offer the team a legitimate duo to work around going into next season. Kansas City’s offense was very inconsistent at times last season, and Acuna could give them the boost that they have been missing of late.

This franchise has to have some sort of spark this offseason to help them get back to the playoffs, and Acuna could be just what they need. Witt won’t wait around forever, and adding Acuna could give this team more life.