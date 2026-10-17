Brewers Prospect Jesus Made Serves Reminder To All Of MLB Before World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers won’t have Jesus Made on their World Series roster.

The shortstop phenom and prospect, though, isn’t that far off. And in the meantime, he’s putting the baseball world on notice.

Made (pronounced Ma-Day) is believed by most to be the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.

He’s a shortstop who can do everything — hit, with some power, as well as run and field and throw.

He’s exactly the player type the Brewers need to get right, because they can’t always get big-name free agents, but they can succeed in prospect development. So far so good for Made, who surely has more to go, too.

Jesus Made Makes Statement

Made is playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason, and he’s off to a great start.

He went 2-for-3 in his first game there with a home run.

Jesús Made in his LIDOM debut: 2-for-3 with a homer and two walks — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 17, 2026

While the level of play in winter ball isn’t as high as the regular season, it’s the best someone will find for right now.

Made certainly showed he won’t be intimidated by playing against players who are much older than him. To be fair, no one really had a whole lot of doubt in him, either.

Great Timing

It’s ironic that Made specifically is having a big start in the Dominican Winter League at the same time that the Brewers are going to the World Series.

But really, it’s an example of how they’ve gotten here.

Players like Made mean so much to the Brewers. If they’ve been right on his development, then he can be a below-market-value player for them for years before they have to consider anything like an extension.

That waiting doesn’t have to be the worst thing for the Brewers, either, because they’ll get to see how Made handles the hype surrounding him.

This is a kid they’d eventually hope to have starting in the World Series. It just won’t be this year’s Fall Classic.

But one of the best ways to start a dynasty is to start winning and then to bring the kids along with you. Especially for a team like the Brewers where money is an obstacle, the fact that the salary scale makes it easier to roster a young guy makes Made that much more valuable.

Mostly, though, he can play. That’s what really matters. The Brewers will excitedly await his arrival. Because when Made gets there, he’ll almost certainly hit the ground running.