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Milwaukee Brewers Superstar Suddenly Emerges as Top MLB Trade Candidate

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National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
Getty
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after flying out against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS by a 2-1 final score.

The Brewers will now look to defeat the Dodgers in Game 2 on Monday to put themselves in a very good spot.

Yet, as the Brewers continue their series against the Dodgers, one of their top stars is suddenly creating chatter as an offseason trade candidate.

Milwaukee Brewers Star William Contreras Named Top Offseason Trade Candidate

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named Brewers star William Contreras among the top trade candidates for this offseason.

“The Brewers have made a habit of trading their star players as they approach free agency, with Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta among the notable recent examples,” Reuter wrote. “That’s enough to put Contreras in the trade chip conversation, especially if the club thinks former top prospect Jeferson Quero is a viable in-house replacement.”

With Contreras being one of the Brewers’ top stars, it would be significant if they traded him this offseason. However, with Milwaukee often trading their top talent as they inch closer to free agency, it is understandable that Contreras is starting to create chatter in the rumor mill.

If the Brewers were to trade Contreras, they could get a significant return for him. He is one of baseball’s top catchers, after all. However, for that same reason, it would also be incredibly risky for the Brewers to trade him this offseason. He has been a big reason for their success in recent seasons, and it would not be easy for them to find a replacement who could do everything he provides.

Contreras Has Been Fantastic for the Brewers

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game four of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Contreras had another excellent regular season for the Brewers in 2026. In 147 games this season, he recorded 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .270 batting average. This is after he had 17 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .260 batting average in 150 games for them last season.

In 593 games over four seasons with the Brewers, Contreras has posted 75 home runs, 340 RBI, and a .275 batting average. He has also been an All-Star two times and has been a Silver Slugger twice as a Brewer. Thus, he has been a major part of their roster since his arrival, and trading him would come with some major risk.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Brewers end up trading Contreras this offseason. If they do, it would be a franchise-altering move for Milwaukee.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Superstar Suddenly Emerges as Top MLB Trade Candidate

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