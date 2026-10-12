Milwaukee Brewers Superstar Suddenly Emerges as Top MLB Trade Candidate

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS by a 2-1 final score.

The Brewers will now look to defeat the Dodgers in Game 2 on Monday to put themselves in a very good spot.

Yet, as the Brewers continue their series against the Dodgers, one of their top stars is suddenly creating chatter as an offseason trade candidate.

Milwaukee Brewers Star William Contreras Named Top Offseason Trade Candidate

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named Brewers star William Contreras among the top trade candidates for this offseason.

“The Brewers have made a habit of trading their star players as they approach free agency, with Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta among the notable recent examples,” Reuter wrote. “That’s enough to put Contreras in the trade chip conversation, especially if the club thinks former top prospect Jeferson Quero is a viable in-house replacement.”

With Contreras being one of the Brewers’ top stars, it would be significant if they traded him this offseason. However, with Milwaukee often trading their top talent as they inch closer to free agency, it is understandable that Contreras is starting to create chatter in the rumor mill.

If the Brewers were to trade Contreras, they could get a significant return for him. He is one of baseball’s top catchers, after all. However, for that same reason, it would also be incredibly risky for the Brewers to trade him this offseason. He has been a big reason for their success in recent seasons, and it would not be easy for them to find a replacement who could do everything he provides.

Contreras Has Been Fantastic for the Brewers

Contreras had another excellent regular season for the Brewers in 2026. In 147 games this season, he recorded 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .270 batting average. This is after he had 17 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .260 batting average in 150 games for them last season.

In 593 games over four seasons with the Brewers, Contreras has posted 75 home runs, 340 RBI, and a .275 batting average. He has also been an All-Star two times and has been a Silver Slugger twice as a Brewer. Thus, he has been a major part of their roster since his arrival, and trading him would come with some major risk.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Brewers end up trading Contreras this offseason. If they do, it would be a franchise-altering move for Milwaukee.