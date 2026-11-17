The Minnesota Twins have stuck it out with Royce Lewis.

Really, how could they not? He’s a former No. 1 overall pick, and most of his struggles in the years since have been attributable to injuries. Minnesota isn’t attracting big stars. They couldn’t give up on Lewis too early.

But this offseason could prove to be different. There’s at least a bit of a buzz that the Twins and Lewis could be reaching their end point.

If that was really going to happen — if the Twins were going to cut ties with Lewis — an MLB deadline points to it potentially happening this week.

Twins Face Royce Lewis Decision

The key date on the MLB calendar coming up is the non-tender deadline on Friday, Nov. 20.

Teams have until then to decide whether to extend a contract offer to an arbitration-eligible player. A deal doesn’t have to be reached, but if no contract is tendered by then, the player becomes a free agent.

CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa breaks it down like this: “It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he’s not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.”

Lewis is in that boat, and it could mean the Twins try to trade him this week before fully considering a non-tender. They’d surely prefer not to lose him for nothing.

Royce Lewis Non-Tender Candidate

If the Twins actually want to move on from Lewis and can’t find a trade partner, they could then non-tender him by Friday and send him to free agency.

“Non-tendering a former No. 1 overall pick would be a tough look for the Twins, but a clean break might be best for all involved at this point,” Axisa writes. “Lewis, 27, has trended down since his boffo second half in 2023, enough that he was sent to Triple-A for a spell this summer. He’s also moved down the defensive spectrum from third base to first base. It’s not due to a lack of effort; Lewis is a major tinkerer who has tried all sorts of swing adjustments. It just hasn’t come together. A fresh start elsewhere, away from the spotlight of former No. 1 pick and face of the franchise, might be best for him. The budget-conscious Twins could then reallocate the projected $5.1 million elsewhere on the roster. Right now, they can’t count on Lewis to hit or have a meaningful impact defensively.”

A $5.1 million projected salary isn’t crazy for Lewis, but if the Twins aren’t even sure that he can be an MLB contributor at this point, then it might be too much.

Someone would give Lewis a chance if he becomes a free agent, but the Twins have already seen this movie a bunch of times. They may decide not to watch it again.