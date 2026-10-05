Twins Predicted to Land All-Star in Blockbuster Offseason Move

The Minnesota Twins missed the playoffs this season, with the team faltering down the stretch of the regular season again.

Coming into the season, there weren’t many expectations around Minnesota, but the team did overperform for the first part of the year. However, injuries and inconsistency led to the Twins falling short of the playoffs.

So, entering the offseason, Minnesota’s front office will need to address some issues across the roster. However, the plan for the team to improve this remains unknown, but this winter could be huge for the team in the long run.

Twins Linked to All-Star Trade

MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report put together some trade ideas for the offseason, and the Twins made the cut. Miller has Minnesota trading for All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota Twins receive: RHP Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners receive: OF Emmanuel Rodriguez, RHP Riley Quick (Double-A prospect), and IF Ben Ross

“But Minnesota might be most desperate of all, with Joe Ryan, Dean Kremer, Pablo López, Bailey Ober, Jeff Hoffman and Trevor Larnach each one year away from free agency and Byron Buxton not getting any younger.

“The Twins wouldn’t want to part with either Walker Jenkins or Kaelen Culpepper, but three guys a bit lower on their prospects list could be doable—with Emmanuel Rodriguez immediately becoming a candidate to fill the Randy Arozarena-sized hole in Seattle’s outfield,” Miller wrote.

Minnesota is looking to add to the starting rotation this winter, and Gilbert could very well be on the table for a trade. Seattle missed the playoffs last year, and the team will be looking to make some big changes this offseason.

This is where the Twins can take advantage, adding another potential ace to the mix. But Minnesota will have to weigh how much the team is willing to give up going forward.

Should Twins Make the Trade?

If this deal is on the table, the Twins should look to make it happen. Adding a talent like Gilbert could change the upcoming season for Minnesota, adding more talent to the starting rotation.

Gilbert is going to be arbitration-eligible in 2027, and the Twins could look to sign him long-term if everything were to work out. The right-hander has made an All-Star team in his career with the Mariners, and he’s been a consistent presence in the Seattle rotation.

Last season, Gilbert posted a 3.73 ERA over 32 starts for the Mariners. The right-hander has been a durable pitcher for Seattle, making at least 32 starts in four of the past five seasons.

Minnesota could use someone like this next to Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez, giving them a legitimate trio to work with. The Twins want to get back to the playoffs next year, and trading for a starter like Gilbert could help out.

Overall, this could be a perfect deal for both sides, offering each someone they each need. But whether the Twins’ front office is willing to make a deal like this remains to be seen as the offseason gets going.