The Minnesota Twins enter the offseason looking to reshape their roster after finishing the 2026 campaign 77-85.

The organization has already made several notable moves, including infield changes and pitching staff additions, as it prepares to compete again in 2027.

The departure of former first overall pick Royce Lewis has created another infield opening, while the club continues to evaluate options across multiple positions. Its offseason decisions will determine how the team looks before spring training.

Twins Bring Back Ryan Fitzgerald After Record-Breaking Triple-A Season

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year major-league contract with utility infielder Ryan Fitzgerald, pending a medical review.

Fitzgerald made his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2025 before spending all of 2026 in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor-league system.

The 32-year-old led all minor-league players with 172 hits for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He finished the season with a .315/.375/.485 batting line, 16 home runs and 102 RBIs across 137 games.

Fitzgerald also provided defensive flexibility. He appeared at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field, giving Minnesota another option across several positions.

Fitzgerald appeared in 24 major-league games for the Twins in 2025, batting .196 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 46 at-bats.

Minnesota designated him for assignment in January 2026, and the Dodgers subsequently claimed him off waivers. Despite his productive season in Oklahoma City, Fitzgerald did not receive a major-league call-up.

The Dodgers had limited opportunities available at third base, where Max Muncy remained healthy and productive.

Fitzgerald’s return to Minnesota could create a clearer opportunity after the club traded Lewis to Los Angeles.

However, the major-league agreement does not guarantee Fitzgerald an Opening Day roster spot. He has minor-league options remaining, meaning Minnesota can evaluate his place on the roster during spring training.

Fitzgerald’s improved offense and ability to play multiple positions give the Twins another option as they continue rebuilding position-player depth.

Fitzgerald adds versatility to Minnesota’s roster plans, while the organization has also been working to strengthen its pitching staff.

Twins Finalize $18 Million Deal With Former Diamondbacks Reliever Kevin Ginkel

The Twins finalized a two-year, $18 million contract with right-handed reliever Kevin Ginkel. The 32-year-old joins Minnesota after spending all eight of his major-league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ginkel finished the 2026 season with a 6-4 record and a 4.12 ERA. He recorded 72 strikeouts across 67⅔ innings in 74 appearances.

Across 341 major-league relief appearances, Ginkel has posted a 3.91 ERA, collected 19 saves, and recorded 355 strikeouts.

He also held opposing hitters to a .238 batting average in Arizona.

Ginkel is expected to provide middle-relief or setup depth rather than automatically take over the closer role.

Minnesota already has options like Jeff Hoffman and Yoendrys Gómez, and Andrew Morris has also shown promise.

The Twins have been rebuilding their bullpen after trading away several established relievers during the 2025 deadline.

Ginkel gives them another experienced arm as they prepare for 2027.

Between Fitzgerald’s return and Ginkel’s arrival, Minnesota has addressed both position-player flexibility and bullpen depth during an active offseason.