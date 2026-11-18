The Minnesota Twins didn’t even let someone else break the news. While this is normally a time where ESPN’s Jeff Passan has the information before anyone else, this time it was the Twins’ social media team sharing one of the most surprising signings that will happen this offseason.

Sonny Gray has signed in free agency with the Twins. Yes, one of the top pitchers on the market, a guy who has pitched for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees among other stops, is heading to Minneapolis to continue his career.

The Twins posted the news a bit after 2:30 p.m. local time in Minnesota.

While the Twins have been floated as a possible destination in various free agent pursuits, this one didn’t seem to actually be a likely outcome until right now — it has happened.

Sonny Gray Contract Details

Passan did eventually chime in. He shared the contract details a few minutes after the Twins signed Gray.

This is what Passan posted on X:

“Right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a two-year, $55 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Without having any real insights beyond this yet, that does seem like a higher dollar figure than some other teams would’ve offered Gray.

The two-year deal with the opt-out is also ideal. If Gray pitches well, he can pursue a new contract again next offseason. If he struggles or gets hurt, Gray has another payday awaiting him in 2028.

Sonny Gray Stats

Gray, who just turned 37 earlier in November, just completed a fantastic season with the Red Sox.

He went 18-5 in 29 starts with a 2.72 ERA. Gray pitched 169 innings and had 149 strikeouts.

Gray has a career 3.51 ERA at the MLB level 143 career wins.

He has pitched for the A’s, Reds, Cardinals, Yankees, Red Sox — and the Twins before.

Gray was with the Twins in 2022 and 2023, going 16-13 across the two years with a 2.90 ERA.

The fact that this is a return for Gray also likely helped close the deal.