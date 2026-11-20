The Minnesota Twins entered Friday with a few big roster decisions to make.

While Royce Lewis was still in limbo as of Friday afternoon, the Twins have made their choices on both Trevor Larnach and Bailey Ober.

Friday, Nov. 20 marked non-tender deadline in MLB. That means any player who is arbitration-eligible who a team doesn’t want to go to arbitration with can instead be non-tendered, which sends them directly to free agency.

Larnach and Ober both had uncertain outcomes for the Twins, and it appears they’ve made both choices, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Trevor Larnach Decision

The Twins have chosen not to tender Larnach a contract, according to Hayes.

Hayes wrote this on The Athletic:

After they nearly traded Trevor Larnach in July, the Minnesota Twins are expected to part with the outfielder on Friday. Larnach will officially become a free agent because the Twins aren’t expected to offer him a contract for the 2027 season before the non-tender deadline arrives at 4 p.m. CT, said a team source who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Larnach is a lefty slugger who never quite became the force Minnesota was hoping he would.

The 2027 season would’ve been his final year of club control before free agency, and Larnach was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $6.3 million in the arbitration process, per Hayes.

Bailey Ober Decision

The Twins have also chosen not to tender Ober a contract. He’ll head to free agency, too.

Hayes wrote this: “Following their spending spree earlier in the week, the Twins informed Ober on Friday they won’t offer him a contract for next season, said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Ober, who owns a 4.15 career ERA, now is a free agent in a market short on star power.”

The Twins shockingly signed Sonny Gray earlier this week, putting the writing on the wall for Ober.

The same projection system that had Larnach set to earn $6.3 million had Ober lined up for $6.9 million.

The Twins apparently feel they have better ways to spend their money.