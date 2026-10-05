Minnesota Twins Predicted to Trade for Mariners Pitcher

The Minnesota Twins fly well under the radar when it comes to making big splashes.

Generally, the Twins stay in their lane and try to build with what they have, making small moves on the periphery to supplement the roster when needed.

This offseason is going to be unusual, though. There’s a lockout pending, and a bunch of teams with talented, well-paid rosters are coming off disappointing seasons.

There’s definitely the opportunity for shake-up, and that could mean it’s the perfect time for the Twins to throw their hat a little further into the ring than usual.

If they play their cards right, the Twins can end up with a high-level MLB contributor to help them chase a playoff spot in 2027.

Logan Gilbert to Twins?

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller put out an article on Monday in which he examines “realistic” trade proposals for the offseason.

And one of them has the Twins acquiring right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert from the Mariners.

Miller’s suggestion has the Twins sending back three prospects: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Riley Quick and Ben Ross.

It’s not a cheap cost, but Gilbert also seems like he’d be worth it.

“Minnesota might be most desperate of all, with Joe Ryan, Dean Kremer, Pablo López, Bailey Ober, Jeff Hoffman and Trevor Larnach each one year away from free agency and Byron Buxton not getting any younger,” Miller writes.