Minnesota Twins Predicted to Trade for Mariners Pitcher

The Minnesota Twins fly well under the radar when it comes to making big splashes.
Generally, the Twins stay in their lane and try to build with what they have, making small moves on the periphery to supplement the roster when needed.
This offseason is going to be unusual, though. There’s a lockout pending, and a bunch of teams with talented, well-paid rosters are coming off disappointing seasons.
There’s definitely the opportunity for shake-up, and that could mean it’s the perfect time for the Twins to throw their hat a little further into the ring than usual.
If they play their cards right, the Twins can end up with a high-level MLB contributor to help them chase a playoff spot in 2027.
Logan Gilbert to Twins?
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller put out an article on Monday in which he examines “realistic” trade proposals for the offseason.
And one of them has the Twins acquiring right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert from the Mariners.
Miller’s suggestion has the Twins sending back three prospects: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Riley Quick and Ben Ross.
It’s not a cheap cost, but Gilbert also seems like he’d be worth it.
“Minnesota might be most desperate of all, with Joe Ryan, Dean Kremer, Pablo López, Bailey Ober, Jeff Hoffman and Trevor Larnach each one year away from free agency and Byron Buxton not getting any younger,” Miller writes.
“The Twins wouldn’t want to part with either Walker Jenkins or Kaelen Culpepper, but three guys a bit lower on their prospects list could be doable—with Emmanuel Rodriguez immediately becoming a candidate to fill the Randy Arozarena-sized hole in Seattle’s outfield.”
Gilbert is going into his final year of salary arbitration, which means he would come with risk for Minnesota. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the 2027 season.
For the Twins to make this trade, they have to believe they can build a solid enough roster around the likes of Gilbert and Byron Buxton.
The aforementioned Jenkins and Culpepper help the belief in the future. The Twins very well could pursue a deal like this.
Why Mariners Would Trade Logan Gilbert
Gilbert going into the final year of his contract definitely makes him a trade candidate for Seattle.
So does the fact that they’re loaded with pitching.
“Between Emerson Hancock’s breakout, Kade Anderson’s arrival and Logan Gilbert’s projected salary of $16M in his final year of arbitration eligibility, the M’s might consider trading away the ace who was their Opening Day starter in both 2025 and 2026,” Miller writes. “At any rate, this starting rotation would still be quite formidable even without Gilbert. In addition to Hancock and Anderson, Seattle has George Kirby (through 2028), Bryan Woo (through 2029) and Bryce Miller (through 2029) for another two years. Ryan Sloan is also one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, and he might be a factor by the end of 2027.”
Gilbert could have a number of suitors. Miller names the Tigers, Orioles, Marlins and Cardinals.
But it’s the Twins he thinks could go after Gilbert the hardest.
Minnesota Twins Predicted to Trade for Mariners Pitcher