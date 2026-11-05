Twins Lose Tristan Gray, 17 Other Players to Free Agency

There was a lot to like about Tristan Gray this season with the Minnesota Twins.

Gray, though, isn’t a sure thing to be back with the Twins in 2027.

He’s one of 18 players to have hit free agency from their minor league contracts five days after the World Series ended.

That’s the timeline for any player who was on an expiring minor league contract, so that date arrived earlier this week, according to Baseball America — which lists Gray and 17 other Twins as players who were on minor league contracts and now head to the open market.

It’s an unusual offseason with a lockout looming on Dec. 1, and so fringe roster players could have to play a long waiting game before learning where they go next.

Twins Lose Tristan Gray

Gray isn’t a player who will have a high profile among fans of other teams, but the Twins saw a lot of him in 2026.

He appeared in 66 games and showed versatility in being useful around the infield.

Gray batted .225 while hitting five doubles and four home runs. He also stole two bases, not getting caught.

The biggest trouble for Gray is that he struck out 60 times in 66 games despite not being a huge power threat. It can be tough to overcome that.

Already a journeyman, the 30-year-old Gray hit just .200 at Triple-A St. Paul when he was down in the minor leagues this season, which likely didn’t cause much hesitation about letting him reach free agency.

The timing of contracts is such that once the season was over, Gray was going to hit the free agent market. It doesn’t stop the Twins from signing him back if they so choose (and if Gray wants to come back).

Twins Lose 18 Total Minor League Free Agents

The Twins lost these 18 total players in this minor league free agency reality, with the list via Baseball American and including the aforementioned Gray:

RHP Miguelangel Boadas

RHP Matthew Bowman

RHP Matt Canterino

RHP Hunter Gregory

RHP Cody Laweryson

RHP Ron Marinaccio

RHP Germán Márquez

RHP Julian Merryweather

RHP Luis Quiñones

LHP Aaron Rozek

C David Bañuelos

C Alex Jackson

C Ricardo Olivar

1B Aaron Sabato

2B Quinn McDaniel

SS Tristan Gray

SS José Salas

OF Kala’i Rosario

That last name, Kala’i Rosario, is notable. He was once a quite promising prospect.

German Marquez is also interesting as a long-time MLB pitcher for the Rockies.

Most of these guys, though, aren’t the kind the Twins will miss too much.