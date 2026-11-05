Hi, Subscriber

Twins Lose Tristan Gray, 17 Other Players to Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 30: Tristan Gray #4 of the Minnesota Twins throws to first for an out in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

There was a lot to like about Tristan Gray this season with the Minnesota Twins.

Gray, though, isn’t a sure thing to be back with the Twins in 2027.

He’s one of 18 players to have hit free agency from their minor league contracts five days after the World Series ended.

That’s the timeline for any player who was on an expiring minor league contract, so that date arrived earlier this week, according to Baseball America — which lists Gray and 17 other Twins as players who were on minor league contracts and now head to the open market.

It’s an unusual offseason with a lockout looming on Dec. 1, and so fringe roster players could have to play a long waiting game before learning where they go next.

Twins Lose Tristan Gray

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 01: Tristan Gray #4 of the Minnesota Twins takes an at-bat against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning at Target Field on June 01, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Gray isn’t a player who will have a high profile among fans of other teams, but the Twins saw a lot of him in 2026.

He appeared in 66 games and showed versatility in being useful around the infield.

Gray batted .225 while hitting five doubles and four home runs. He also stole two bases, not getting caught.

The biggest trouble for Gray is that he struck out 60 times in 66 games despite not being a huge power threat. It can be tough to overcome that.

Already a journeyman, the 30-year-old Gray hit just .200 at Triple-A St. Paul when he was down in the minor leagues this season, which likely didn’t cause much hesitation about letting him reach free agency.

The timing of contracts is such that once the season was over, Gray was going to hit the free agent market. It doesn’t stop the Twins from signing him back if they so choose (and if Gray wants to come back).

Twins Lose 18 Total Minor League Free Agents

GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Kala’i Rosario #87
of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training photo days at Lee Health Sports Complex on February 19, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Twins lost these 18 total players in this minor league free agency reality, with the list via Baseball American and including the aforementioned Gray:

  • RHP Miguelangel Boadas
  • RHP Matthew Bowman
  • RHP Matt Canterino
  • RHP Hunter Gregory
  • RHP Cody Laweryson
  • RHP Ron Marinaccio
  • RHP Germán Márquez
  • RHP Julian Merryweather
  • RHP Luis Quiñones
  • LHP Aaron Rozek
  • C David Bañuelos
  • C Alex Jackson
  • C Ricardo Olivar
  • 1B Aaron Sabato
  • 2B Quinn McDaniel
  • SS Tristan Gray
  • SS José Salas
  • OF Kala’i Rosario

That last name, Kala’i Rosario, is notable. He was once a quite promising prospect.

German Marquez is also interesting as a long-time MLB pitcher for the Rockies.

Most of these guys, though, aren’t the kind the Twins will miss too much.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Twins Lose Tristan Gray, 17 Other Players to Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Twins News

More Heavy on Twins News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x