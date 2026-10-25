After Starting Season in Mets Uniform, Infielder Retires at 29

The New York Mets signed Jackson Cluff last offseason to give him a chance at making his major league debut at some point this season.

Cluff had spent his entire career with the Washington Nationals‘ organization prior to this season, but in the spring, he got to wear a Mets uniform.

The Mets eventually sent him down to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, where he spent the majority of the season.

Cluff then finished the year playing for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs in the Chicago Cubs‘ system.

That’s the last professional baseball he will play.

Jackson Cluff Announces Retirement

Cluff posted on his Instagram account to share that he is hanging up his spikes.

He’s 29 years old and will now move into the next chapter of his life.

“After 8 professional seasons and a lifetime spent chasing this dream, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game,” Cluff wrote on his Instagram earlier this week. “It’s hard to put into words what baseball has meant to me and how grateful I am for everything it has given me. But, I’m really excited for what’s next. What a ride it’s been.”

Cluff also gave a shoutout to each of his teams:

“To the @nationals, thank you for taking a chance on the kid from BYU that was “too old” for the draft. To the @mets, thank you for giving me an opportunity no others were willing to do. To the @cubs, thank you for giving me a chance to finish out my career in the midst of my most challenging season.”

Jackson Cluff’s Career

Cluff was originally chosen in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of BYU by the Washington Nationals.

He rose as high as Triple-A Rochester with the Nats in 2025. He batted .242 in 103 games with Rochester last season, hitting 14 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs to go with 23 steals in 27 attempts.

After the 2025 season, Cluff became a free agent for the first time. It was the Mets who signed him.

At Triple-A Syracuse, Cluff struggled in 62 games. He batted just .169. He did hit six home runs and steal 14-of-15 bases attempted.

The Mets eventually cut him loose, which gave him the chance to join Iowa for the final stretch of the season. With the Iowa Cubs, Cluff batted .148 with a homer and four steals in 18 games.

Cluff concludes his career with 578 games played in minor league baseball. He hit .212 with a .677 OPS, hitting 49 homers and stealing 104 bases.

“There’s too many people to recognize and thank, but I’m confident you know who you are,” Cluff wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who supported me and sacrificed in helping me chase my dream.”