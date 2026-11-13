Analyst Suggests Former All-Star Fits Mets’ First Base Platoon Idea

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns can be considered stubborn. He firmly believes in his decisions and will only adjust if things collapse; even then, he takes his time. The Mets willingly allowed Pete Alonso to walk in free agency. As a result, his departure left a cavernous hole at the position. Now, after a series of changes at first base, he looks to platoon another bat and glove with Jared Young.

One of the most popular names surfacing recently is Alec Bohm. Bohm spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, slashing .273/.325/.410, earning an All-Star nod in 2024. The Mets, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, met with Bohm during the general manager meetings in Las Vegas, stating:

“Alec Bohm is coming off his worst offensive season as a full-time regular. But his surge in the final two months and the shortage of quality right-handed hitters in the game make him a more intriguing free agent than one might expect. The New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the clubs that have met with Bohm’s representatives at the general managers’ meetings.

The Mets held a meeting with Alec Bohm’s representatives at the GM Meetings, per @WillSammon Bohm had a .698 OPS last season with the Phillies https://t.co/QGBLxPnOVs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 12, 2026

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Bohm Is Better Suited for Platoon Role

The Mets boast a profoundly left-handed lineup, something that Bohm can automatically help as a righty swinger. Baseball-Reference indicates that the batting disparity remains striking. Against righties, the 30-year-old slices .262/.315/.372.

In contrast, Bohm crushes southpaws with a stat line of .302/.351/.503. That pairs nicely with Jared Young, who features a .764 OPS against righties. Balancing the lineup helps the Mets and will prevent teams from loading up on lefties out of the bullpen in late-game situations.

Alec Bohm has reached 70 RBIs Season Stats:

14 HR

71 RBI

.244 AVG | .302 OBP | .688 OPS Pace: 18 HR / 91 RBI #RingTheBell https://t.co/wc6xDJskc4 — PaceBall (@paceball__) August 19, 2026

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Hitting Everywhere

The Mets also need a player who can hit everywhere. They enjoy enough pull hitters and can only claim Bo Bichette with the distinction of hitting to more than just left. Baseball Savant calculated Bohm’s tendencies, and they tell a tale of a hitter that can smash the baseball to left, center, and right.

For example, 70.6% of Bohm’s batted balls travel to either center or right, which runs counter to the major league average of 62.3%. Under those circumstances, the Mets can hit-and-run with him and find the holes in the defense to sneak a ball through.

Alec Bohm since the All Star Break (63 games): 4 HR

41 RBI

.298 AVG | .369 OBP | .794 OPS #RingTheBell https://t.co/I1XJhmp8BQ — PaceBall (@paceball__) September 29, 2026

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Glove Matters

Bohm was primarily a third baseman, but he should never be permitted to play that position. Despite a long reach and adequate arm strength, Bohm lacks the quickness and agility to make the play. Plus, the Mets will roll out Bo Bichette as the starter. Then, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos will serve as potential backups. If Bohm can provide adequate defense, the Mets already look a mile ahead of next year.

Alec Bohm is a better first baseman than he ever was a third baseman https://t.co/9o2AZec2WO — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) September 30, 2026

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Possible Hiccup

Teams like the New York Yankees can offer Bohm a full-time spot at third base. That could pay him much more than the $10.2 million he made last year in Philadelphia. Plus, depending on how his relationship with the Phillies ended, the extra motivation of playing against your former team matters as well.

In fact, 20 home runs is his career high, which he has achieved only once. Instead, when considering Young, projecting him for 8-12 long balls and possibly estimating Young for 12-15 gives the Mets a solid, if unspectacular, combination.