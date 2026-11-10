Mets’ Juan Soto’s Personal Decision Turns Heads Amid MLB Offseason

Juan Soto’s second season with the New York Mets did not go to plan. He missed 51 games in 2026, most of them because of two calf strains.

The Mets finished 74-88 and landed in last place in the National League East.

The 28-year-old has made recovery the focus of his winter. On Monday, he announced a partnership with HigherDOSE, a wellness brand focused on holistic recovery.

The company sells infrared and red light devices for home use. He said he wants to stay healthy and return stronger in 2027.

More Soto news surfaced the same day and one small detail got fans talking.

Juan Soto’s Personal Decision Turns Heads

Soto visited Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo on Monday. He watched Tigres del Licey beat rival Aguilas Cibaenas 8-6.

Licey holds Soto’s rights in the Dominican winter league.

He caught up with Ronny Mauricio, who is playing for Licey this winter and drove in a run Monday. But a different detail from the visit drew the most attention.

One shot captured the wallpaper on Soto’s iPhone. The wallpaper appears to show San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

The apparent choice turned heads because Tatis stars for another National League club.

“Bro, his background on his phone is Tatis,” a fan commented.

“Uhhh, why is Tatis his background?” another wrote.

“People seem to forget that Soto was with the Padres; perhaps he just likes how he looks in that photo, which is why he has it as his background,” one said.

“I’m guessing it’s just an alternating background with different players or different Dominican players,” another explained.

Tatis and Soto were Padres teammates before San Diego traded Soto after the 2023 season. They share a great bond off the field.

The duo has known each other since their teens in the Dominican Republic. They played together in the Dominican Prospect League at 15 and 16. Soto is 69 days older.

As per Soto, Tatis is the best player in the MLB.

The two reunited in March with the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. That team reached the semifinals before a 2-1 loss to the United States.

Juan Soto Set for Derby at Dominican Republic

Soto’s next public swings should come before the year ends.

Organizers have billed him for the Juego de los Profesionales Azua 2026 on Sunday, Dec. 13. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Estadio Americo Hernandez in Azua, Dominican Republic.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares the bill. Soto enters 2027 in the third season of his 15-year, $765 million contract.