Mets Receive Candid Message About Phillies Free Agent Alec Bohm

The New York Mets are no strangers to signing or trading for players and having them play a different position than what they normally play. Bo Bichette arrived last offseason and went from playing shortstop to playing third base, while Jorge Polanco played first base this season.

On Nov. 12, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets met with Philadelphia Phillies free agent slugger Alec Bohm at the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas.

Although the Mets likely want to have position flexibility, Foul Territory’s Erik Kratz notes that New York shouldn’t pursue players to have them play a position that they never or barely played.

Moreover, Kratz believes the Mets should reconsider pursuing Bohm if their intention is to have him play first base.

“Another Mets player changing their primary position,” Kratz said in a Nov. 14 video from “Foul Territory.” “I know Bohm played first, and he played first before once [the Phillies] got [Luis] Arráez, but the Mets are changing another dude’s position again.”

Why Teams Want to Sign Phillies Free Agent Alec Bohm

Nonetheless, Kratz noted why a team like the Mets would want to pursue Bohm for his bat and then figure out a position where the player is more comfortable, even if it’s one that he hasn’t had a lot of playing time at.

“Alec Bohm has had the most chances for RBIs, and he’s also had an incredible run in his first six years in the big leagues at driving runs in,” Kratz added. “He takes the ball to the opposite field. Could he hit for more power? Absolutely. You saw him in the Home Run Derby. He did an amazing job.

“He elects to hit the ball to the opposite field and get his 12 to 15 home runs a year. So, if a team is looking to sign Alec Bohm, to me, it’s a team that’s willing to add that kind of a shift. It’s not only about power. It’s about driving runs in. So, I’m intrigued to see who pursues him.”

Mets Might Need to Overpay for Tarik Skubal

Meanwhile, another free agent that the Mets are reportedly pursuing is Tarik Skubal, who spent the second half of the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York would be a different environment, but the Mets can take some comfort in knowing that pitching in Los Angeles did not hurt the starter’s production.

The financial side, however, could make the decision more complicated. MLB insider Bob Nightengale noted that East Coast teams, including the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, may have to offer more money than their West Coast counterparts.

“They’ve already set up four meetings with the Dodgers, Padres and Blue Jays. We’ll see what happens with the Mets, of course,” Nightengale said in a Nov. 13 video from “Foul Territory.” “… I think the Mets will say, ‘Okay, well, we’ll get him here.’ They think they’ve got to pay more than the West Coast teams because of proximity and everything else. Throw the Toronto Blue Jays in there, too. I think they’d have to pay a lot more for him to come all the way to Toronto.”