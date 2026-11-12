Mets Dealt Great News on 2x Cy Young Winner Amid Free Agency Rumors

The New York Mets enter the offseason facing important decisions as they attempt to build a roster capable of competing for a World Series title. After an underwhelming 2026 campaign, president of baseball operations David Stearns must address several areas, with strengthening the starting rotation among the team’s biggest priorities.

Owner Steve Cohen has given the organization considerable financial flexibility, and the Mets have previously shown a willingness to pursue some of baseball’s biggest names.

Tarik Skubal is among the most significant names available this offseason.

Scott Boras Connects Tarik Skubal’s Value to World Series Championships

Scott Boras believes signing a pitcher of Tarik Skubal’s caliber can give a franchise a real shot at a World Series.

In a report by Mike Puma of the “New York Post,” the agent explained why elite pitchers who can compete for multiple Cy Young Awards are so valuable.

“If we look over a 30- or 40-year period, we might have 10 of these aces that are capable of winning multiple Cy Young Awards,” Boras said Wednesday, referencing pitchers such as Greg Maddux, Randy Johnson and Max Scherzer.

“What that means is it can allow a franchise to win a coveted world championship,” he added.

“The math on it is something in the sport that is so high that all of these types of unique talents bring you that opportunity over a period of time.”

The comments arrive as the Mets prepare to meet Skubal and his representatives in Southern California next week.

The left-hander is coming off another outstanding season, finishing 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA while pitching for the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He also won consecutive Cy Young Awards in 2024 and 2025.

Skubal is expected to pursue a contract that could surpass the 12-year, $325 million agreement Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers.

The Mets are considered serious contenders because of their rotation needs and financial resources.

Stearns has also pushed back against the suggestion that he avoids long-term pitching contracts.

“Every situation is unique,” he said, adding that the Mets have engaged in lengthy negotiations for pitchers and would do so again. However, the team must evaluate each situation individually.

Yankees Celebrate Cam Schlittler’s Unanimous Cy Young Award

While the Mets prepare for a major offseason pursuit, their New York rivals have received significant recognition for their own pitching success.

Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler unanimously won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

Schlittler received all 30 first-place votes after posting a 14-6 record, a 1.95 ERA, and 239 strikeouts over 33 starts. His ERA was the lowest in the American League since 2022, making his first full season particularly impressive.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised the 25-year-old’s development and work ethic in a statement.

“Cam had as dominant a season as a starting pitcher can have from start to finish,” Boone said. He added that Schlittler’s success was no accident and described the award as richly deserved.

Schlittler became the third Yankees pitcher this century to win the AL Cy Young, joining Roger Clemens and Gerrit Cole.

He also earned a place on the 2026 All-MLB First Team.

The recognition provides another positive development for the Yankees as they evaluate their roster following the season. Meanwhile, the Mets remain focused on strengthening their rotation, with their upcoming meeting with Skubal an important step in their offseason plans.