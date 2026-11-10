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Mets Implore to Trade With Division Winner to Build Stronger Roster

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Potential New York Mets trade target: Houston Astros 3B/1B Isaac Paredes
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Potential New York Mets trade target: Houston Astros 3B/1B Isaac Paredes celebrates a home run during a September 22, 2026 game against the Seattle Mariners.

The New York Mets will enter the general manager’s meetings with a to-do list. On the heels of a last-place finish, the franchise needs to find a way not just to improve but to move quickly. They need a trade partner who must also shore up weaker areas in hopes of getting better. In Houston, New York may see a willing partner that also needs to address its own weaknesses.

Granted, the Astros did win the American League West division, earning a playoff spot. However, sharing a division with the perennial contenders Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers serves as a roadblock. Additionally, billionaire Stan Kroenke just purchased the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, making them an immediate player in the division. Houston must enhance its performance to maintain its position at the top.

 

Mets Team Needs

The Mets need a first baseman. Every attempt to replace Pete Alonso failed miserably. Jared Young, the long bright spot, profiles as a platoon veteran that can provide limited help. Mark Vientos can hit home runs but does not hit well enough to lock down the position. Plus, he lacks the range, instinct, and agility to play first base.

Vientos could not get a feel for the base and often struggled to make routine plays. In addition, Brett Baty just does not possess the consistency at the plate to hold down the cold corner. Jorge Polanco, David Stearns’ initial hope, dealt with injuries that ultimately ended his season early after a prolonged stint on the injured list.

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Why Houston?

Jose Altuve turns 37. Christian Walker will turn 36. Houston is not getting any younger, and despite winning the division last season, the team only won 81 games. The Mets do have something the Astros need, as Mike Phillips of the New York Mets on SI suggests.

“A more realistic match could be acquiring either Isaac Paredes or Christian Walker if the Astros decide to clear some of their infield glut to create a more well-balanced roster. Walker would be an ideal target for the Mets as a short-term solution at first base, and the Mets could send Sean Manaea to the Astros as part of a package to balance the money while giving Houston another starting pitching option.”

Walker, as mentioned, firmly enters his mid-30s, so any hope that he will provide more than the small playing window does not exist. Yet, he can give the Mets a player with 25 home run power with Gold Glove defense. Paredes is eight years younger, with first-base experience, an OPS around .800, and excellent defense at the corners.

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He would command a bit more in trade, like a Jonah Tong or Jonathan Santucci, but the Mets need a first baseman who will provide power and defense, not just stay static as a one-dimensional player. Stearns preaches run prevention, and a lack of defense showed itself more than once last season.

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The Mets walk into the general manager’s meetings with tradeable assets, a great bankroll, and the ability to improve. More eyes seemed locked on Stearns than ever. Making a shift in the right direction could relieve the pressure from the fans.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Mets Implore to Trade With Division Winner to Build Stronger Roster

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