Ex-Philadelphia Phillies 3rd Baseman Immediately Released By Current Team

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Trea Turner #7and Buddy Kennedy #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies react following a two run home run by Turner during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
He appeared in 25 MLB games for the Mariners (and San Francisco Giants) during the 2026 season.
Looking At Kennedy’s Brief Stint With The Phillies
Kennedy spent part of two years with the Phillies.
In 2024, he appeared in eight games.
MLB.com wrote (on June 7, 2024): “Detroit Tigers traded 3B Buddy Kennedy to Philadelphia Phillies for cash.”
Kennedy then returned to the Phillies for four games in 2025.
MLB.com wrote (on June 30, 2025): “Philadelphia Phillies designated 1B Buddy Kennedy for assignment.”
Looking At Kennedy’s Other Stops
Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over five seasons at the MLB level.
Looking At The Phillies
The Phillies last reached the World Series in 2022.
They were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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