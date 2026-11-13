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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies 3rd Baseman Immediately Released By Current Team

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Trea Turner #7and Buddy Kennedy #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies react following a two run home run by Turner during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies last played on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

Despite the loss, they had a good regular season where they turned things around after a slow start.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies 3rd Baseman Immediately Released

GettyBuddy Kennedy #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during the Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day at BayCare Ballpark on February 20, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida.

Earlier this month, a former Phillies player became a free agent.

Buddy Kennedy is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Buddy Kennedy elected free agency.”

GettyNewly-joined Buddy Kennedy #39 of the Seattle Mariners takes batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on June 29, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Kennedy had most recently been with the Seattle Mariners‘ organization.

He appeared in 25 MLB games for the Mariners (and San Francisco Giants) during the 2026 season.

Looking At Kennedy’s Brief Stint With The Phillies

GettyBuddy Kennedy #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies waits to tag out Jose Iglesias #11 of the New York Mets on a steal attempt in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy spent part of two years with the Phillies.

In 2024, he appeared in eight games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 7, 2024): “Detroit Tigers traded 3B Buddy Kennedy to Philadelphia Phillies for cash.”

GettyBuddy Kennedy #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy then returned to the Phillies for four games in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on June 30, 2025): “Philadelphia Phillies designated 1B Buddy Kennedy for assignment.”

Looking At Kennedy’s Other Stops

GettyBuddy Kennedy #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over five seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Phillies

GettyManager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Phillies last reached the World Series in 2022.

They were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies 3rd Baseman Immediately Released By Current Team

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