Ex-Philadelphia Phillies 3rd Baseman Immediately Released By Current Team

The Philadelphia Phillies last played on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

Despite the loss, they had a good regular season where they turned things around after a slow start.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies 3rd Baseman Immediately Released

Earlier this month, a former Phillies player became a free agent.

Buddy Kennedy is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Buddy Kennedy elected free agency.”

Kennedy had most recently been with the Seattle Mariners‘ organization.

He appeared in 25 MLB games for the Mariners (and San Francisco Giants) during the 2026 season.

Looking At Kennedy’s Brief Stint With The Phillies

Kennedy spent part of two years with the Phillies.

In 2024, he appeared in eight games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 7, 2024): “Detroit Tigers traded 3B Buddy Kennedy to Philadelphia Phillies for cash.”

Kennedy then returned to the Phillies for four games in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on June 30, 2025): “Philadelphia Phillies designated 1B Buddy Kennedy for assignment.”

Looking At Kennedy’s Other Stops

Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over five seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies last reached the World Series in 2022.

They were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.