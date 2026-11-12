Phillies Trade Pitch Lands Former No. 2 Pick From Division Rival

The Philadelphia Phillies could address their outfield needs with an intriguing trade proposal involving one of their NL East rivals. However, acquiring the former No. 2 overall pick would come at a steep price.

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews has emerged as a potential trade candidate this offseason, and one analyst has suggested Philadelphia could acquire him in exchange for young pitcher Andrew Painter.

In a November 11 article for Federal Baseball, Sam Sallick proposed a one-for-one swap between the Phillies and Nationals.

Both players entered professional baseball with enormous expectations but have struggled to establish themselves at the major league level.

While Philadelphia could use additional outfield talent, parting with Painter would be a significant decision, particularly considering his recent improvement.

Phillies Trade Pitch Would Send Andrew Painter to Division Rival

Painter was once considered the future ace of Philadelphia’s pitching staff.

The Phillies selected him 13th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he quickly established himself among baseball’s premier pitching prospects.

In 2022, Painter posted a remarkable 1.56 ERA with 155 strikeouts and just 25 walks across 103.2 innings.

However, his development was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2023, which kept him off the mound until 2025.

Painter struggled upon returning, and those difficulties continued into his first major league season.

The right-hander was demoted in June after his ERA climbed above 7.00, raising questions about whether he could regain his previous form.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Painter responded with significant improvements during the second half.

He returned with a revamped arsenal, replacing his splitter with a changeup that quickly became one of his most effective pitches.

Painter recorded a 3.65 ERA during the second half of the season, with opponents hitting just .153 against his changeup.

That turnaround makes the proposed trade considerably more complicated.

Sallick acknowledged that Philadelphia’s continued investment in Painter, combined with his recent progress, makes a deal unlikely.

Trading him to a division rival would introduce another layer of risk, particularly if Painter eventually develops into the frontline starter Philadelphia originally envisioned.

Dylan Crews Could Offer Phillies a High-Upside Outfield Addition

Crews, meanwhile, represents a different kind of gamble.

The Nationals selected him second overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, immediately after former LSU teammate Paul Skenes went to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Despite his impressive prospect pedigree, Crews has struggled to produce consistently in the majors.

The 24-year-old batted .223 with 13 home runs and a .663 OPS during the 2026 season.

Across his first 225 major league games, Crews has recorded a .648 OPS and 1.5 Baseball-Reference WAR.

Nevertheless, his athleticism, defensive ability, and remaining offensive upside make him an intriguing potential addition.

The possibility of Washington moving Crews is supported by genuine reporting.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reported that multiple teams expressed interest in the young outfielder during the general managers’ meetings.

Washington has not declared Crews unavailable in trade discussions, and Nusbaum reported that the team is seeking controllable starting pitching in potential deals.

The Phillies are in an interesting offseason with an aging roster that has struggled to live up to lofty expectations.

Of course, this is all hypothetical for now, although there is real reporting on Crews’ potential availability.

Losing Painter might make this particular trade proposal a bit extreme.

That being said, Crews represents an interesting kind of project that the Phillies could consider taking a chance on as they look to build a championship roster.