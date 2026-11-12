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Wife Of Philadelphia Phillies Manager Sends Out Heartfelt Post Over Offseason

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Th Philadelphia Phillies are coming off an up-and-down 2026 season.

That said, they did a good job under new manager Don Mattingly of getting into the MLB playoffs.

Ultimately, the Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Wife Of Phillies Manager Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyDon Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this month, Mattingly’s wife (Lori) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Two scoops…make it three! #homealone”

Comments On Her Post

GettyLori Mattingly and Don Mattingly attend the Clayton Kershaw’s Inaugural Ping Pong 4 Purpose Charity Event Benefitting “Kershaw’s Challenge” at Dodger Stadium on August 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@scotthawley3938: “I’m sure skipper won’t mind!!🙌👏”

@leethomasmiller: “Ah. The Plaza”

@joebadg23: “Nice shot!! 🙏”

GettyInterim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@lisapalomboartist: “He’s so cute!”

@m_lannimal: “😍”

Looking At Mattingly

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Mattingly was promoted to manager in the middle of the season when the team fired Rob Thomson.

Over the offseason, the Phillies gave him a deal to be at the helm going forward.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on October 14: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.”

Mattingly had a fantastic playing career where he spent all 14 seasons with the New York Yankees.

He made six MLB All-Star Games (and won the 1985 American League MVP Award).

Right now, the 65-year is among the best players to not be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phillies last reached the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to the Houston Astros.

This past year, they finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Wife Of Philadelphia Phillies Manager Sends Out Heartfelt Post Over Offseason

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