Wife Of Philadelphia Phillies Manager Sends Out Heartfelt Post Over Offseason

Th Philadelphia Phillies are coming off an up-and-down 2026 season.

That said, they did a good job under new manager Don Mattingly of getting into the MLB playoffs.

Ultimately, the Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Wife Of Phillies Manager Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this month, Mattingly’s wife (Lori) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Two scoops…make it three! #homealone”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@scotthawley3938: “I’m sure skipper won’t mind!!🙌👏”

@leethomasmiller: “Ah. The Plaza”

@joebadg23: “Nice shot!! 🙏”

@lisapalomboartist: “He’s so cute!”

@m_lannimal: “😍”

Looking At Mattingly

Mattingly was promoted to manager in the middle of the season when the team fired Rob Thomson.

Over the offseason, the Phillies gave him a deal to be at the helm going forward.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on October 14: “The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.”

Mattingly had a fantastic playing career where he spent all 14 seasons with the New York Yankees.

He made six MLB All-Star Games (and won the 1985 American League MVP Award).

Right now, the 65-year is among the best players to not be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies last reached the World Series during the 2022 season when they lost to the Houston Astros.

This past year, they finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.