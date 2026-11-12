Insider: Phillies Could Soon Move On From $5 Million Outfielder

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to deal with the sting of having their season come to a close in the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves, one of their key players is currently undergoing rehabilitation after offseason surgery.

According to a newly released report from Phillies Insider Matt Gelb, outfielder Brandon Marsh underwent surgery on his left hand just above the wrist – and he could also soon be on the move.

Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh Underwent Hand Surgery

According to Gelb, Marsh underwent hand surgery just above the wrist. Additionally, according to Gelb, the Phillies have let other teams know that their outfield situation isn’t settled, meaning that Marsh is a trade candidate.

“That means Brandon Marsh is available in a trade, according to league sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks,” Gelb wrote in The Athletic. “It means the Phillies are committed to Justin Crawford, but perhaps not in center field. It means they have checked on many outfield free agents, including those at the top of the class.”

While Marsh produced 18 home runs in 2026, he struggled over the last three months of the season. He’s also arbitration-eligible.

However, Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski said that he believes he’s still a solid MLB player who was experiencing an extended funk.

“I still think he’s a solid big-league player,” Dombrowski said this week. “We do think that. He’s a good defensive outfielder in left field and right field. We have to straighten out the second half of the year. There’s really no rhyme or reason that he should play like that the second half of the year. He’s just too good a player to do it. We need to straighten that out.

“Sometimes guys get in a funk, and they just can’t get out of it. We still look at him as a nice, solid. … The one thing, and I said it before: Who knows? Maybe he surprises me. … But I don’t think you can go into the season and say he’s going to play 162 games. Because I think versus lefties, it’s hard to count on him being an offensive producer at this time.”

Brandon Marsh Was Acquired By The Phillies At The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

Marsh was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, who took him with the 60th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, and he worked his way through the minors while dealing with several injuries before making his MLB debut in 2021.

Marsh was traded to the Phillies at the 2022 deadline for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe. He took a step forward in 2023, hitting .277 with a .372 on-base percentage while batting .342 in 12 playoff games.

While injuries continued to hamper him, including hamstring problems in 2024 and 2025, Marsh has remained a regular part of Philadelphia’s outfield. He has played both center and left field while providing the Phillies with a reliable option.

In 2026, he appeared in 155 games for the Phillies; he hit 18 home runs with 62 RBI, along with a .304 on-base percentage.