Shortstop Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that 21 players left the organization by electing free agency last week.

One of those players is shortstop Erick Brito.

Shortstop Erick Brito Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization by Electing Free Agency

Brito elected free agency on Monday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“SS Erick Brito elected free agency.”

Brito appeared in just 33 games this season due to multiple injuries.

In his limited action this year, Brito hit .275/.372/.376 with one home run, 11 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He spent most of the year at Double-A.

Brito signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Nov. 29, 2018.

The shortstop was born on May 25, 2002, in Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela.

Over his seven-year minor league career, Brito has slashed .251/.344/.322 with seven home runs, 162 RBI and 111 stolen bases.

Brito has never played in the big leagues. He reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2025.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

The Phillies front office fired manager Rob Thomson in April after a 9-19 start to the season.

Philadelphia then promoted Don Mattingly to interim manager.

The Phillies performed much better under Mattingly, finishing the regular season with an 88-74 record.

The Atlanta Braves eliminated the Phillies in the National League Wild Card round by winning two of three games at Truist Park.

After the Phillies’ season ended, the front office signed Mattingly to be the manager for the next two seasons.