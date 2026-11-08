Hi, Subscriber

Shortstop Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that 21 players left the organization by electing free agency last week.

One of those players is shortstop Erick Brito.

Shortstop Erick Brito Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization by Electing Free Agency

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Brito elected free agency on Monday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“SS Erick Brito elected free agency.”

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brito appeared in just 33 games this season due to multiple injuries.

In his limited action this year, Brito hit .275/.372/.376 with one home run, 11 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He spent most of the year at Double-A.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat worn by first base coach Paco Figueroa #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies during batting practice prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brito signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Nov. 29, 2018.

The shortstop was born on May 25, 2002, in Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: The hat and glove of Ryan Howard #6 of the Philadelphia Phillies sits in the dugout prior to the start of the Phillies game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 31, 2011 in Washington, DC. The Braves won 2-0. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Over his seven-year minor league career, Brito has slashed .251/.344/.322 with seven home runs, 162 RBI and 111 stolen bases.

Brito has never played in the big leagues. He reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2025.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Phillies front office fired manager Rob Thomson in April after a 9-19 start to the season.

Philadelphia then promoted Don Mattingly to interim manager.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Alec Bohm #28, Bryson Stott #5 and Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate a win over the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies performed much better under Mattingly, finishing the regular season with an 88-74 record.

The Atlanta Braves eliminated the Phillies in the National League Wild Card round by winning two of three games at Truist Park.

After the Phillies’ season ended, the front office signed Mattingly to be the manager for the next two seasons.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Shortstop Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Phillies News

More Heavy on Phillies News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x