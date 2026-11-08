Philadelphia Phillies Immediately Release 2-Year MLB Veteran Catcher

The Philadelphia Phillies had another solid regular season, finishing with an 88-74 record.

Yet, the postseason was another story for the Phillies. This is because they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

After another disappointing postseason, the Phillies should be looking to add new talent to their roster this offseason. It is essential for them to upgrade multiple spots on their roster if they hope for better results in 2027.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, Philadelphia has now moved on from one of their catchers.

Philadelphia Phillies Release Catcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have parted ways with one of their minor league catchers.

This is because catcher Mark Kolozsvary is now a free agent.

“C Mark Kolozsvary elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Kolozsvary hitting the free agent market comes after he spent this entire season in the Phillies’ minor league system. Now, he will be looking for a new home after becoming a free agent.

Looking at Kolozsvary

Kolozsvary appeared in 18 games this season split between Single-A Clearwater, High-A Jersey Shore, and Double-A Reading. During them, he posted three home runs, eight RBI, and a .185 batting average.

Kolozsvary did not play in a game for the Phillies but has some MLB experience.

In 11 career MLB games split between the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles over two seasons, Kolozsvary has recorded one home run, three RBI, and a .200 batting average.

Kolozvary last played at the MLB level during the 2023 season with the Orioles.

Teams looking for more catcher depth could consider signing the 31-year-old this offseason. It will be interesting to see where he ends up signing next from here.