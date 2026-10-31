Ex-Pittsburgh Pirates Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.

That said, they are coming off another year where they did not make the MLB playoffs.

Their last game was on September 27 when they beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 4-2.

Ex-Pittsburgh Pirates Slugger Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Pirates star officially became a free agent.

Josh Bell will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “DH Josh Bell elected free agency.”

Bell has most recently been playing for the Minnesota Twins.

He finished this past year batting .255 with 145 hits, 21 home runs, 96 RBIs, 78 runs and two stolen bases in 154 games.

Looking At Bell

Bell was picked in the 2nd round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Pirates.

During the 2019 season, Bell made the only All-Star Game of his career.

That year, he hit 37 home runs with 116 RBIs.

The Pirates traded Bell to the Washington Nationals in 2020.

MLB.com wrote (on December 24, 2020): “Pittsburgh Pirates traded 1B Josh Bell to Washington Nationals for RHP Wil Crowe and RHP Eddy Yean.”

Bell then had stops with the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks (before returning to Washington in 2025).

There is no question that the 34-year-old will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Pirates

The Pirates last made the MLB playoffs in 2015.

They finished the year as the third-place team in the National League Central with an 82-80 record.