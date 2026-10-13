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MLB Announces News on Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen Amid Playoffs

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Only four teams remain in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. The Cleveland Guardians are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS after winning Game 1 and 2 at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Aaron Ashby #26 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Guardians have a 1-0 lead over the Rays in the ALCS after winning Game 1 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Amid the postseason, Major League Baseball announced news involving Pittsburgh Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen.

MLB Announces Andrew McCutchen News Amid MLB Playoffs

Division Series - St Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates - Game Three
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 06: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates a double in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Three of the National League Division Series at PNC Park on October 6, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MLB wrote on X:

Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is joining SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio as a Postseason analyst.

The 2013 NL MVP and 2015 Roberto Clemente Award winner will appear every Wednesday and Thursday on “Power Alley” through the World Series and will make his debut tomorrow at 10 am ET.

McCutchen is a veteran of 18 Major League seasons and has won four Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove Award.

MLB
MLB
@MLB ·
Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is joining SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio as a Postseason analyst.

The 2013 NL MVP and 2015 Roberto Clemente Award winner will appear every Wednesday and Thursday on “Power Alley” through the World Series and will make his debut tomorrow at 10

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Looking at Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 26: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates doubles to center field to drive in a run in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 26, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Pirates defeated the Reds 3-1. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Pirates selected McCutchen with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2009. The outfielder remained with the Pirates through the 2017 season.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 21: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates after a first inning home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 21, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After 2017, McCutchen played for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers until rejoining the Pirates ahead of the 2023 season.

McCutchen played for the Pirates from 2023-25. The Pirates let him walk in free agency after the 2025 season. He appeared in 37 games with the Texas Rangers this year before being cut loose in late May.

Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MARCH 30: Andrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers smiles in the dugout after batting in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 30, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves signed McCutchen to a minor-league deal in early July. Atlanta released him in early August, and he never appeared in a big-league game with the Braves.

McCutchen is the 2013 National League MVP. He is a five-time All Star, four-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove Award winner.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB Announces News on Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen Amid Playoffs

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