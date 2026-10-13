LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Only four teams remain in the Major League Baseball playoffs.
McCutchen played for the Pirates from 2023-25. The Pirates let him walk in free agency after the 2025 season. He appeared in 37 games with the Texas Rangers this year before being cut loose in late May.
The Atlanta Braves signed McCutchen to a minor-league deal in early July. Atlanta released him in early August, and he never appeared in a big-league game with the Braves.
McCutchen is the 2013 National League MVP. He is a five-time All Star, four-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove Award winner.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Major League Baseball announced news involving Pittsburgh Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen amid the MLB Playoffs.
MLB Announces News on Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen Amid Playoffs