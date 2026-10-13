MLB Announces News on Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen Amid Playoffs

Only four teams remain in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. The Cleveland Guardians are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS after winning Game 1 and 2 at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Guardians have a 1-0 lead over the Rays in the ALCS after winning Game 1 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Amid the postseason, Major League Baseball announced news involving Pittsburgh Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen.

MLB Announces Andrew McCutchen News Amid MLB Playoffs

MLB wrote on X:

Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is joining SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio as a Postseason analyst.

The 2013 NL MVP and 2015 Roberto Clemente Award winner will appear every Wednesday and Thursday on “Power Alley” through the World Series and will make his debut tomorrow at 10 am ET.

McCutchen is a veteran of 18 Major League seasons and has won four Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove Award.

Looking at Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen

The Pirates selected McCutchen with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2009. The outfielder remained with the Pirates through the 2017 season.

After 2017, McCutchen played for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers until rejoining the Pirates ahead of the 2023 season.

McCutchen played for the Pirates from 2023-25. The Pirates let him walk in free agency after the 2025 season. He appeared in 37 games with the Texas Rangers this year before being cut loose in late May.

The Atlanta Braves signed McCutchen to a minor-league deal in early July. Atlanta released him in early August, and he never appeared in a big-league game with the Braves.

McCutchen is the 2013 National League MVP. He is a five-time All Star, four-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove Award winner.