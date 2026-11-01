Pittsburgh Pirates Release 7 Players From Organization After World Series

The MLB offseason is in full swing after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the release of seven players from the organization.

Pittsburgh Pirates Release 7 Players After World Series

Via MiLB.com’s transactions log:

Looking at Pirates’ Recently Released Players

Mejia signed with the Pirates on Nov. 3, 2025.

In his lone season in the Pirates organization, Mejia posted a 12.08 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings in the Dominican Summer League.

Pittsburgh signed Vega on April 29. 2025.

He spent his two seasons with the Pirates in the DSL, posting a 5.80 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 49 walks over 40 1/3 innings.

Reyes signed with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2025.

In two DSL seasons, Reyes recorded a 5.25 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 47 walks over 48 innings.

Paulino signed with the Pirates in late June.

In nine DSL appearances, Reyes allowed 16 runs on 15 hits, three hit batters and 12 walks over 7 1/3 innings.

The Pirates signed Aponte on April 8, 2025.

Aponte posted a 5.24 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 42 walks over 44 2/3 innings across two DSL seasons.

Torres had been with the Pirates organization since Jan. 2025 before being released.

Over two DSL seasons, Torres recorded a 5.21 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 38 walks in 65 2/3 innings.

Sequera signed a minor-league deal with Pittsburgh in Jan. 2025.

He had a 7.20 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 30 walks over 25 innings across two DSL seasons.