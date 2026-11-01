Hi, Subscriber

Pittsburgh Pirates Release 7 Players From Organization After World Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts in the dugout during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The MLB offseason is in full swing after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the release of seven players from the organization.

Pittsburgh Pirates Release 7 Players After World Series

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 26: Manager Don Kelly of the Pittsburgh Pirates argues a call during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com’s transactions log:

Looking at Pirates’ Recently Released Players

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 10: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mejia signed with the Pirates on Nov. 3, 2025.

In his lone season in the Pirates organization, Mejia posted a 12.08 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings in the Dominican Summer League.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 03: A Wilson glove and hats sit in the Pittsburgh Pirates dugout at Miller Park on September 3, 2015 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh signed Vega on April 29. 2025.

He spent his two seasons with the Pirates in the DSL, posting a 5.80 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 49 walks over 40 1/3 innings.

New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 11: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Pirates hat and glove before the game against the New York Mets on June 11, 2011 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Reyes signed with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2025.

In two DSL seasons, Reyes recorded a 5.25 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 47 walks over 48 innings.

Division Series - St Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates - Game Four
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 07: A detailed view of a Pirates hat and glove before Game Four of the National League Division Series at PNC Park on October 7, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Paulino signed with the Pirates in late June.

In nine DSL appearances, Reyes allowed 16 runs on 15 hits, three hit batters and 12 walks over 7 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES – APRIL 21: A general view of a Pittsburgh Pirates player glove and hat taken before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Pirates 7-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The Pirates signed Aponte on April 8, 2025.

Aponte posted a 5.24 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 42 walks over 44 2/3 innings across two DSL seasons.

Torres had been with the Pirates organization since Jan. 2025 before being released.

General View of the PNC Park Stadium
GettyA general view of PNC Park stadium and the baseball diamond with the Montreal Expos batting against the Pittsburgh Pirates during their Major League Baseball National League Central game on 24th June 2001 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The Montreal Expos won the game 11 – 4. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Over two DSL seasons, Torres recorded a 5.21 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 38 walks in 65 2/3 innings.

Sequera signed a minor-league deal with Pittsburgh in Jan. 2025.

He had a 7.20 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 30 walks over 25 innings across two DSL seasons.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Pittsburgh Pirates Release 7 Players From Organization After World Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Pirates News

More Heavy on Pirates News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x