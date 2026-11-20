The San Diego Padres provided consistent power throughout the 2026 season, with names like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. rebounding after pedestrian starts to the season.

One of their other key power bats has re-upped with the team.

The Padres and first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets are in agreement on a three-year, $11 million deal, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

This deal includes player options for the second and third seasons at $4 million each and a $500,000 signing bonus. Sheets will earn $2.5 million in 2027 and was heading into his final year before free agency before this contract.

More On San Diego Padres’ Gavin Sheets





The Chicago White Sox drafted Sheets in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University. Sheets made his debut in 2021, hitting 11 home runs in just 54 games.

However, the rest of his career with Chicago was quite disappointing. In 2022, his OPS went down over 100 points in 124 games. In 2023, Sheets would post a career-low .599 OPS with -1.5 bWAR in 118 games.

He would improve slightly in 2024, with the White Sox breaking the MLB record for losses in a season, but would never unlock the power we saw in his rookie season with Chicago.

In 435 total games with the White Sox, Sheets hit just 46 home runs while slashing .230/.295/.385 and posting a -2.9 bWAR. After the 2024 season, Sheets was non-tendered and signed by the Padres in 2025.

In two seasons with San Diego, he has become a fan favorite, slashing .235/.315/.415 with 36 home runs.

Now, he will have some security entering his age-31 season. Because of the options built into the deal, Sheets can bank on himself and enter free agency if he has a successful first or second season of this contract.

How Will Sheets Fit on the Team?

Sheets has never been a good defensive player, especially in the outfield. According to Baseball Savant, Sheets has a -24 Outs Above Average in his career. This makes him more of an option at designated hitter or first base moving forward.

Jake Croenenworth can play first base on days Sheets DH’s, but the Padres may need a first baseman in free agency or the trade market. Ty France took the majority of first base reps in 2026 for San Diego, and was one of the best hitters on the team with a .295/.363/.502 slash line in 133 games.

Bringing back France or signing Nathaniel Lowe in free agency could be a good move for the Padres to make.

Either way, it looks like Sheets is in it for the long haul in San Diego.