Padres’ 17-Homer Slugger Has a Hidden Case Before Key Deadline

The San Diego Padres have a November 20 decision to make on Gavin Sheets, and his batting average offers only part of the evidence. The deadline determines whether the club tenders him a contract for 2027. Tendering him would preserve team control while salary negotiations continue.

MLB.com’s offseason guide includes Sheets among San Diego’s arbitration-eligible players. His retention case deserves a closer look as the Padres evaluate how to fill their offensive roles.

Sheets hit .212 in 2026, a decline from .252 the previous season. Yet his on-base percentage barely changed, and his home run rate increased.

Those differences do not settle the tender decision. They do show why judging a hitter solely by batting average can miss useful parts of his contribution, particularly when the club must compare him with available replacements.

Gavin Sheets’ Walks Changed the Shape of His Season

Baseball Savant’s season totals show Sheets drew 49 walks in 419 plate appearances during 2026. He drew 44 walks across 545 plate appearances in 2025.

Calculated from those totals, his walk rate rose from approximately 8.1% to 11.7%. His batting average fell 40 points, but his on-base percentage slipped only four points, from .317 to .313.

The power comparison also deserves attention. Sheets hit 17 home runs in 2026 after producing 19 the previous year. Because he received fewer plate appearances, his rate improved from roughly 3.5 homers per 100 plate appearances to 4.1.

That helps explain why the lower batting average does not describe his entire offensive season. He retained useful power while finding another way to reach base more frequently.

There were limitations. His slugging percentage declined from .429 to .397, and his OPS dropped from .746 to .710. Better walks and home run frequency did not fully replace the lost production elsewhere.

The Padres therefore have a mixed offensive record to evaluate. Sheets provided useful skills while leaving room for improvement in the complete batting line.

Projected Salary and Health Will Shape the Decision

Just Baseball’s Zach Cioffi projected a $6.3 million arbitration salary in an October analysis and predicted the Padres would tender Sheets a contract. That remains an analyst’s estimate, rather than an agreed salary.

For context, Sheets earned $4.5 million in 2026, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration tracker. The projected increase would make the expected role and workload important parts of the value calculation.

Health also belongs in that assessment. An October team report described his foot issue and an expectation that he could be ready for Spring Training. That was an offseason outlook, rather than a new medical clearance.

San Diego needs to decide how Sheets fits its next lineup and what alternatives offer at comparable cost. His patience and power support a retention case; the overall production and health outlook require further evaluation.

The next announcement will resolve the contract-tender question. Until then, his improved walk rate supplies an important detail for a debate that should extend beyond a .212 average.