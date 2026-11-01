Padres’ Breakout Lefty Faces $13.5 Million Choice Before Key Deadline

The San Diego Padres have another important pitching decision approaching, but this one belongs to the player. Yuki Matsui can decide whether to extend his current contract or test free agency. Padres On SI’s offseason options rundown lists a $6.5 million player option for Matsui in 2027 and another $7 million for 2028. The outlet identifies Monday, November 2, as the deadline for player-option decisions.

That leaves the left-hander weighing the final two years and $13.5 million of his agreement after his strongest major league season by ERA. This remains a decision preview. The reporting reviewed for this article does not establish that Matsui has exercised his option or opted out.

His choice deserves attention because retaining a productive reliever through an existing agreement could help San Diego manage the rest of its offseason. A return would keep one established option available for the club’s bullpen. An opt-out would turn another familiar pitching role into an open negotiation.

Yuki Matsui Has a Decision Coming After Breakout Season

Baseball Savant’s season statistics show Matsui finished 2026 with a 1.83 ERA, 68 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP across 64 innings. He appeared in 54 games and recorded one save. The improvement is easy to see. His ERA stood at 3.73 in 2024 and 3.98 in 2025 before dropping below 2.00 this past season.

Those results give Matsui a reasonable basis to consider his alternatives. They also explain why the Padres would have an interest in retaining the left-hander. Whether that opportunity produces better terms will depend on the actual offers available.

A player option does not guarantee that an opt-out leads to a departure. Matsui could seek a different agreement with San Diego, while the club could evaluate whether additional years make sense. Neither side needs to treat the current contract as the only possible path forward. However, the approaching deadline forces the next stage of that conversation, whether it preserves the existing terms or opens a new negotiation.

Padres Must Look Beyond the ERA When Setting a Price

The ERA provides an appealing headline, but Matsui’s control deserves a place in the discussion. His statistical record also shows 36 walks across those 64 innings. That works out to approximately 5.1 walks per nine innings. He struck out fewer than two hitters for every walk, a reminder that preventing runs and limiting free passes did not move together.

Those numbers do not erase a productive season. They do suggest that any long-term valuation should consider how Matsui generated his results and whether he can repeat them. For the Padres, that distinction matters when deciding how aggressively to negotiate if he chooses free agency. A valuable left-hander can still carry questions about future performance.

That balance should guide the discussion once his contractual status becomes clear. The immediate development to watch is straightforward: Matsui’s option decision. Further negotiations would then show how much San Diego values the left-hander’s ability to repeat his results over another season.