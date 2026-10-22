Mariners Star Projected to Earn $200 Million Contract Offer

The Seattle Mariners player will soon have to give a key player a significant pay raise. Logan Gilbert has been a very reliable starting pitcher for his club since arriving in Seattle in 2021. In fact, the former All-Star righty has a career 3.60 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 178 total starts during this timeline. He is, however, set to enter his final year under contract with the Mariners.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter is projecting that Gilbert will soon receive a substantial long-term deal. The reporter believes the ace’s next contract will reach $200 million. Whether Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is willing to give his star pitcher this much money, however, remains to be seen.

As the writer points out, Gilbert’s combined statistics in recent years prove that he has earned the raise. “Over the last five seasons, Logan Gilbert has averaged 31 starts and 180.1 innings while posting a 3.46 ERA and 110 ERA+. That durability and consistency make him a prime candidate for a massive contract,” claims Reuter.

“His 14.2 WAR over that five-year stretch ranks among the top 20 among all pitchers. Whether it’s an extension from the Mariners or as the top arm in the 2027-28 free-agent class, a boatload of money is on the horizon.”

Gilbert earned $10.9 million in 2026 and is projected to receive around $15 million in arbitration this winter. Nevertheless, he will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2027 season. As a result, Dipoto and the Seattle Mariners need to either reward the star pitcher in a big way or trade him for a massive package.

Logan Gilbert may not Receive $200 Million From the Seattle Mariners

As of now, the highest-paid Seattle Mariners player is star outfielder Julio Rodriguez. The club previously gave the slugger a 12-year, $209 million contract ($17.4 million AAV). He is the only current player on the team with a deal over $105 million. As far as annual salary goes, infielder Josh Naylor has the highest annual salary at $18.5 million.

While the Mariners gave Rodriguez $200 million, Gilbert’s next deal will almost certainly not be for 12 years. Dipoto also has, so far, avoided giving out massive contracts to starting pitchers. Because of this, the Mariners could very well opt to trade the ace to avoid paying such a huge contract.

Gilbert’s contract projection aligns with what Dylan Cease received from the Toronto Blue Jays. The starter earned a seven-year, $210 million deal with Toronto last offseason. The Seattle Mariners star, however, has posted a better career ERA and WHIP than the Blue Jays pitcher.

Seattle has Depth at the Position to Make a Move

Giving up Gilbert would certainly sting the Seattle Mariners. Nevertheless, the club does have a plethora of quality starting pitching at the moment. Overall, Seattle’s rotation compiled a 4.05 ERA in 2026. This particular figure ranked 10th-best among MLB teams and was somewhat inflated due to Luis Castillo’s struggles before being dealt.

On top of having solid depth at the position, the Mariners also have Kade Anderson waiting in the wings. The former first-round draft pick posted a 3.79 ERA in seven starts with the Mariners this season. However, he recorded an incredible 1.06 ERA in 18 appearances with AA Arkansas in 2026. He is widely considered to be the team’s top prospect within the organization.