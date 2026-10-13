Travis Kelce Has Fans Noticing 1 Thing About His Reaction to Cleveland Guardians Playoff Win

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had plenty to celebrate during his team’s bye week, and fans couldn’t help but notice a similarity between his reaction and his wife Taylor Swift’s.

Kelce attended the Cleveland Guardians’ playoff game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, October 10, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Guardians won 2-0 in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series, advancing to the American League Championship Series.

Game footage showed Kelce celebrating the win from a suite, jumping up and down, hugging friends, and pumping his fist after José Ramírez hit a two-run home run.

The celebration quickly caught fans’ attention on social media, with several comparing Kelce’s reaction to Swift’s celebrations during Chiefs games.

One fan shared side-by-side videos of the couple celebrating their respective teams.

“Spot the difference,” the fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out how closely Kelce’s excitement resembled Swift’s reactions while watching him play football.

“Literally the same reaction Taylor has at Chiefs game. This is so cute,” the fan wrote alongside a video of Kelce celebrating.

Travis Kelce Celebrates Cleveland Guardians Playoff Win During Chiefs Bye Week

Kelce appeared at Progressive Field during Kansas City’s bye week, giving the veteran tight end a chance to support his hometown baseball team.

The 37-year-old grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and became a minority stakeholder in the Guardians earlier this year.

Kelce watched the decisive playoff matchup from a suite before heading to dugout level after the victory.

He wore a Guardians postseason shirt as he joined the celebration.

The Chiefs star had reason to be excited about the outcome, as Cleveland’s victory extended the team’s postseason run and secured a place in the ALCS.

The Guardians continued their playoff success with a 7-3 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the championship series.

Taylor Swift Had Similar Reaction to Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Touchdown

Swift previously went viral for her own enthusiastic celebration during a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The pop superstar attended the September 20 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season.

As the Chiefs tight end celebrated on the field, Swift hugged the people around her from her suite.

She also pointed to her wedding ring and shouted excitedly, “That’s my husband!”

The moment quickly circulated on social media, with fans sharing videos and turning Swift’s reaction into a meme.

Kansas City will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs enter the game with a 4-0 record. Los Angeles, meanwhile, enters the divisional matchup at 0-5.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT, on CBS.