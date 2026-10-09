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New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Being Swept by Rays in ALDS

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Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Fans of the New York Yankees look on during game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 1, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

For many MLB teams, winning 93 games and a playoff series would be considered a success. But not for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record and swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: The New York Yankees pose for a group photo in center field after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It all went downhill from there. The Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, officially extending New York’s World Series championship drought to 17 seasons.

Following the disappointing season, the Yankees sent a message to their fans on social media.

New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Disappointing Season

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Fans hold up a welcome back sign for Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Yankees wrote on X: Thank you for supporting us all season long, Yankees fans 💙

It was the Yankees’ first post on X since they posted the final score of Game 3 of the ALDS:

FINAL: Rays 4, Yankees 3.

Fans React to New York Yankees’ Social Media Post

New York Yankees Fans Attend Home Opener In The Bronx
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: New York Yankees fans wait in line to enter Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in New York City. The Yankees hosted the Florida Marlins in the team home opener days after winning their 2026 MLB season opener against the Seattle Mariners. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

@Roddneyyy: An annual tradition 🫠

@Ms_NYRangers: Fire Boone and Cashman. Enough is enough

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on as fans catch a foul ball during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
@YankeeLibrarian: Tell Hall to sell the team and then we might even thank you.
@EastSideDave: You are a cheap version of what the New York Yankees used to be while overcharging loyal fans for your underwhelming product. Nothing you say means anything anymore. You have proven that you don’t care about the fans because if you did…you would fire the front office and spend money on superstars. Not the likes of Trent Grisham. Superstars. Harper, Machado, Soto, and more got away from this organization because you are cheap.
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Fans react to a fowl ball during a Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Benjamin B. Braun/Getty Images)

@MJTorres1230: Thank you for ruining my mental health, causing crippling anxiety, sleepless nights, dragging me through 167 games and dropping me on my head with no parachute. I hate you…. But not as much as you hate us, your loyal fans.

@JoezMcfLy: 🍿lookin at the comments

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Being Swept by Rays in ALDS

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