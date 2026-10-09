New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Being Swept by Rays in ALDS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Fans of the New York Yankees look on during game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 1, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
For many MLB teams, winning 93 games and a playoff series would be considered a success. But not for the New York Yankees.
The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record and swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.
It all went downhill from there. The Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, officially extending New York’s World Series championship drought to 17 seasons.
Following the disappointing season, the Yankees sent a message to their fans on social media.
New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Disappointing Season
@EastSideDave: You are a cheap version of what the New York Yankees used to be while overcharging loyal fans for your underwhelming product. Nothing you say means anything anymore. You have proven that you don’t care about the fans because if you did…you would fire the front office and spend money on superstars. Not the likes of Trent Grisham. Superstars. Harper, Machado, Soto, and more got away from this organization because you are cheap.
@MJTorres1230: Thank you for ruining my mental health, causing crippling anxiety, sleepless nights, dragging me through 167 games and dropping me on my head with no parachute. I hate you…. But not as much as you hate us, your loyal fans.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees sent a message to their fans after the Tampa Bay Rays swept them 3-0 in the American League Division Series.
New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Being Swept by Rays in ALDS