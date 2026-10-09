New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Being Swept by Rays in ALDS

For many MLB teams, winning 93 games and a playoff series would be considered a success. But not for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record and swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.

It all went downhill from there. The Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, officially extending New York’s World Series championship drought to 17 seasons.

Following the disappointing season, the Yankees sent a message to their fans on social media.

New York Yankees Send Message to Fans After Disappointing Season

The Yankees wrote on X: Thank you for supporting us all season long, Yankees fans 💙

It was the Yankees’ first post on X since they posted the final score of Game 3 of the ALDS:

FINAL: Rays 4, Yankees 3.

Fans React to New York Yankees’ Social Media Post

@Roddneyyy: An annual tradition 🫠

@Ms_NYRangers: Fire Boone and Cashman. Enough is enough @YankeeLibrarian : Tell Hall to sell the team and then we might even thank you.

@EastSideDave : You are a cheap version of what the New York Yankees used to be while overcharging loyal fans for your underwhelming product. Nothing you say means anything anymore. You have proven that you don’t care about the fans because if you did…you would fire the front office and spend money on superstars. Not the likes of Trent Grisham . Superstars. Harper, Machado, Soto, and more got away from this organization because you are cheap.

@MJTorres1230: Thank you for ruining my mental health, causing crippling anxiety, sleepless nights, dragging me through 167 games and dropping me on my head with no parachute. I hate you…. But not as much as you hate us, your loyal fans.

@JoezMcfLy: 🍿lookin at the comments