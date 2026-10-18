Rays Announce Junior Caminero Decision Ahead of Game 5 vs. Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays are just hours away from their Game 5 ALCS clash against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before the game, the organization revealed its latest decision on Junior Caminero.

Rays Announce Caminero Decision Before Game 5

Per Underdog MLB, 23-year-old Caminero will be batting fourth in the order on Sunday.

During his 2026 regular season, Caminero appeared in 162 games and slashed .276/.360/.524 with a .884 OPS and 42 homers.

He smacked 25 doubles, one triple and 101 RBIs.

This marks his fourth season playing Major League Baseball after making his MLB debut in September 2023.

So far in the postseason, he is slashing .231/.310/.346 with a .656 OPS through seven games. He’s logged three doubles and two RBIs.

In Game 4, the Rays clinched a 7-3 victory over the Guardians.

Caminero hasn’t been as powerful as fans know he’s capable of during this stretch of games.

Following the game, Sam Blum of The Athletic wrote, “Junior Caminero looked like the MVP-caliber offensive threat he hadn’t been this series. The Rays’ third baseman struck out four times Thursday in Game 3, and he had been 2-for-11 entering Game 4. He crushed two balls at 110 mph; the former resulted only in an out via an elite defensive play.”

He added, “As a team, Tampa Bay put consistent pressure on Cleveland’s pitching. The Rays struck out in double digits again, which is antithetical to their brand of baseball, but the offense was much more recognizable.”

Where Do the Rays Currently Stand?

This series could swing either way at this point; it is tied 2-2.

Cleveland clinched the victory in Games 1 and 3, but the Rays won Games 2 and 4.

Their next meeting — Game 5 — is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5:08 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay will be playing on the road at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

By the end of the Rays’ regular season, they had posted a 98-64 overall record and led the American League East standings.

In the major leagues as a whole, Tampa Bay ranked third. They trailed the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (103-59).

Now that the Dodgers have been eliminated from the NLCS, the Rays could end up facing the Brewers in the long-awaited World Series this year.

Of course, only if they can edge out the Guardians.

But neither team is showing signs of letting up.