Packers HC Reacts to Milwaukee Brewers’ World Series Berth

Matt LaFleur had a different Wisconsin team on his cap Friday.

With the Green Bay Packers preparing for a prime-time matchup at Lambeau Field, their head coach arrived at his Oct. 16 news conference wearing a Milwaukee Brewers hat. The gesture followed a baseball breakthrough 44 years in the making.

Milwaukee had completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning its first World Series appearance since 1982. LaFleur appreciated the accomplishment — and something he heard from Christian Yelich afterward.

“I want to support the Brewers. That was pretty cool to watch,” LaFleur said during his Friday news conference. “I got a lot of respect for their organization, Coach Murphy.”

The Brewers clinched with a 6-4 victory Thursday, rallying from a four-run deficit at Dodger Stadium, a finish that gave LaFleur enough to admire before his own team’s next assignment.

LaFleur Connects With Yelich’s Comments

LaFleur’s praise zipped past Milwaukee’s place in the World Series. He pointed to Yelich’s postgame remarks and discussed what stood out about the Brewers.

He explained that the veteran’s words resonated with him “in terms of just what it takes to be successful.”

“I just think they’re a first-class organization, really happy for them,” LaFleur added.

Yelich’s comments following the clincher, however, put forth a quick look into Milwaukee’s response when the Dodgers threatened to extend the series.

“We’re going to come back and win this. Like, stay together, start chipping away,” Yelich said, via The Associated Press’ account of Game 4.

The Brewers did exactly that. A sixth-inning home run from Garrett Mitchell moved Milwaukee ahead, and the bullpen protected the advantage. The club had trailed in every game of the series, yet left Los Angeles without a loss.

That resilience followed a 103-win regular season. Even against the two-time defending champions, Milwaukee found ways to recover whenever the Dodgers gained an edge.

LaFleur also acknowledged he hadn’t watched much of the Brewers’ season, Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse reported. Nevertheless, he understood what the pennant meant for an in-state organization and its supporters.

His admiration for manager Pat Murphy fit the way Milwaukee had reached this point. As Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci detailed, Murphy emphasized a distinct identity structured around relentless effort, baserunning and players accepting their responsibilities.

Packers Seek Another Home Win Against Cowboys

Green Bay’s attention now turns to the Dallas Cowboys, who visit Lambeau Field on Oct. 18 for “Sunday Night Football.”

The Packers waltz into the matchup following a 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns, as shown in the team’s Week 5 highlights.

The passing attack received contributions from multiple receivers. Christian Watson finished with 143 receiving yards and two scores, while Matthew Golden added 123 yards on six catches.

That production exemplifies quality to build on against Dallas. Following consecutive victories, a successful home outing would keep Green Bay moving in the right direction.

Milwaukee has a longer wait before its next game. The Brewers will host the World Series opener Oct. 23 against either Cleveland or Tampa Bay.

The franchise’s previous World Series trip came as it was still in the American League. Milwaukee lost that 1982 championship series to St. Louis in seven games.