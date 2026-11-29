We knew the Texas Rangers were looking to pick up a bat in free agency, and they did just that with the signing of outfielder Cedric Mullins.

The Rangers were looking for help in the outfield, and the addition of Mullins should help the team in that regard.

Rangers Ink Cedric Mullins

Per Ken Rosenthal, the Rangers gave Mullins a one-year, $3.75 million deal to come to Texas.

“Free-agent outfielder Cedric Mullins in agreement with Rangers on one-year, $3.75M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. First to report serious talks: @Evan_P_Grant,” Rosenthal wrote on X.

As Rosenthal noted, Rangers outfielder Evan Carter had offseason hip surgery and will miss the start of the 2027 season (if there is one), so the team needed to add another outfielder.

Plus, Mullins’ addition will allow Texas to play Brandon Nimmo at DH more.

“Mullins will give Rangers more athleticism in the outfield, which is needed at Globe Life Field. Evan Carter underwent hip surgery last month and is expected to miss start of 2027. Mullins addition also could allow Rangers to rest or DH Brandon Nimmo more often,” Rosenthal wrote.

Mullins is the second player that Texas signed on Sunday, as the team also agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with free-agent pitcher Shota Imagna.

Cedric Mullins MLB Career

Mullins was originally drafted in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Orioles before being traded to the New York Mets at last season’s trade deadline.

This year, Mullins played with the Tampa Bay Rays, going to the World Series as a member of Tampa Bay. He hit .205/.284/.344 for a poor .628 OPS and a 75 OPS+, indicating that his bat was 25% below league average. But his strong defense and his speed (21 stolen bases) allowed him to accumulate 1.0 bWAR with Texas.

In his MLB career, the 32-year-old Mullins has racked up 16.6 bWAR. He has hit 118 home runs in his career, and he was once named an All-Star with the Orioles. He also has one Silver Slugger to his credit during his Major League Baseball career.