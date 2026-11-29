Free agency is well underway in MLB, and teams across the league are making big moves every day now, it seems. However, that is due in large part to the fact that a lengthy lockout appears to be just days away, so teams are trying to get as much business done as possible before a roster freeze is in effect. That train of thought certainly rings true for the Texas Rangers, who just made a big splash in free agency on Sunday morning.

Ever since winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers have struggled to maintain any sort of consistency, despite their best efforts. Unsurprisingly, Texas has been busy making moves in an effort to improve its team, and that recently led them to sign former Chicago Cubs All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga in free agency.

Rangers Sign Shota Imanaga in Free Agency

Imanaga came over to the majors in 2024 after turning himself into a star in Japan, and he quickly found success with the Cubs. As a 30-year-old rookie, Imanaga posted a 15-3 record with a sparkling 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts, which immediately earned him All-Star honors and a fifth-place finish in the National League Cy Young race.

And yet, while Imanaga has remained a reliable starter over the past two years, he’s struggled to hit the same heights that he reached in 2024. The 2026 campaign was a bit of an odd one for Imanaga, as he still posted strong numbers (11-10, 3.77 ERA, 174 K, 1.10 WHIP), but by the time the season ended, it seemed like both he and Chicago were ready for a fresh start.

As a result, Imanaga hit the open market this offseason and immediately drew interest from a handful of teams across the league. With a need for starting pitching, the Rangers made a push for Imanaga’s signature, and they ended up doing enough to bring him to town, as they inked him to a three-year contract right before the impending lockout.

“NEWS: Free agent starter Shota Imanaga is in agreement on a contract with the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. Should do well in Globe Life Field after 3 years at Wrigley,” Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Rangers Beef Up Starting Rotation With Shota Imanaga Signing

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 23: Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs comes out of the game during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Texas has some solid starters at its disposal, but it didn’t have a member of its starting rotation post an ERA below the four-run mark last season. Imanaga should be able to help in that department, as he has become renowned for managing to keep runs off the board, despite not necessarily having overpowering stuff at his disposal.

While the money associated with this contract isn’t known yet, Imanaga is expected to command around $50 million as part of this deal, which is a pretty good piece of business for the Rangers considering how he was one of the top starters available behind Tarik Skubal in free agency. Texas will still look to make some moves before the lockout, but it accomplished arguably its most important piece of business by shoring up its starting rotation with its signing of Imanaga.