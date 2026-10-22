28-Year-Old Quietly Joins New Team After Toronto Blue Jays Release

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very disappointing 2026 MLB season.

They are currently at home for the offseason after missing the playoffs.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

28-Year-Old Still A Free Agent After Jays Release

During the middle of the 2026 season, the Blue Jays released Rafael Lantigua from their organization.

The 28-year-old had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate (the Buffalo Bisons).

He batted .190 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 64 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9): “Buffalo Bisons released 2B Rafael Lantigua.”

It’s now been announced that Lantigua has joined a team in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

MLB.com wrote (on October 16): “2B Rafael Lantigua assigned to Toros del Este.”

Looking At Lantigua

Lantigua has spent eight seasons in the Blue Jays’ Minor League system.

He also had a stop in the Phillies‘ organization during the 2025 season.

That said, Lantigua has yet to make his MLB debut.

Mike Rodriguez wrote (on January 11): “According to my sources, shortstop Rafael Lantigua has reached an agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays. It is a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.”

It will be interesting to see if Lantigua gets picked up by another MLB team before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season with a 79-83 record.

They were the last-place team in the American League East.

Despite a late push, the Blue Jays finished 5.0 games back of the final playoff spot.

The Blue Jays still have a talented roster that could make a run in 2027.