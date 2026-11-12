Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade for 5X All-Star in Blockbuster Move

The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for a very important offseason.

The Blue Jays should be one of baseball’s most aggressive teams this offseason. After disappointing mightily this season and missing the playoffs, it’s clear that Toronto needs to upgrade its roster.

One clear area that the Blue Jays should look to strengthen is their infield. Because of this, they are now being urged to swing a deal for one of baseball’s top trade candidates.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade for 5X All-Star

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Karl Rasmussen named the Blue Jays among the top potential landing spots for Texas Rangers star infielder Corey Seager.

“Seager alone won’t solve the Blue Jays’ offensive woes, but he’d certainly help in that regard. Throughout his five-year stay in Texas, the veteran shortstop never had a season with a bWAR below 3.1, and he had three seasons with 5.2-plus bWAR. To put that into perspective, no position player on Toronto’s roster had a bWAR above 2.5 last season. There’s a need for an influx of offense, and the Blue Jays have the financial flexibility to work out a trade for the three-time Silver Slugger,” Rasmussen wrote.

It makes sense that they are being viewed as a potential landing spot for Seager. They simply need more offense. He would have the potential to improve their group significantly if brought in.

When playing at his best, Seager is a major difference-maker. This is made apparent by him being a two-time World Series MVP, a three-time Silver Slugger, and a five-time All-Star. With this, he could help Toronto’s roster immensely if successfully acquired.

Looking at Seager

It is important to note that Seager is coming off a down season by his standards, though. In 102 games in 2026 with the Rangers, he posted 20 home runs, 51 RBI, and a low .227 batting average.

Yet, when noting that Seager had a .271 batting average or better from 2022 to 2025, there is clear reason to believe that he can bounce back in 2027. He also hit at least 30 home runs from 2022 to 2024, so his power numbers could go back up on a team like the Blue Jays.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays are looking to be contenders in 2027. Thus, they are in a position to trade for a two-time World Series champion like Seager. It will be interesting to see if they try to bring him in this offseason from here.